MAGA ‘SNL’ Alum Fumes Over Airline Bumping Him From First Class

Saturday Night Live alum and Donald Trump fan Jim Breuer posted an angry rant at American Airlines, which he said ruined his first-class trip home from Hawaii.

The Half Baked star, 58, said he spent “thousands of dollars” to fly first class with his wife to Honolulu, where they had a “great trip” visiting their daughter, who was in the Aloha state for an externship.

Things took a turn on the way back, however, when Breuer said they were abruptly downgraded after pre-ordering their first-class meals. The anti-vax comedian was a cast member on SNL from 1995 to 1998.

Breuer made headlines in 2021 for refusing to perform at comedy clubs with vaccine mandates, which he told Breitbart was “this dictator monster evil agenda to own all humanity.” He also told the site, “I don’t fear these animals. They’re animals. They’re demonic. They’re evil… It all comes down to an evil agenda.”

Other comedians only complied with mandates because “they’re worried they’ll never work again,” he said, adding that he’d rather never work again than cave to health officials.

He spoke again of that “agenda” when he hosted Team Trump Online! Triggered to support Trump’s candidacy in 2020. “The media has a clear agenda to destroy this President, and for most Americans it’s a disgrace,” he said then.

Breuer was part of the SNL cast from 1995 to 1998. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Now, American Airlines has made it onto his evil list after he and his wife were booted from first class.

“Once you book your flight in first class, and you pick your ticket, and you have your boarding pass—your paid ticket for first class—you’re in,” Breuer said in a video posted to his YouTube page. “Unless the president shows up, for whatever reason, he’d be flying American.” So he was perplexed when he and his wife were called up to the airline desk. “We looked at each other, and we’re like, what, do we get an upgrade to fly the plane?”

Breuer said he considered the possibility that the flight attendant who called them over was a fan who might have wanted a photo, but was ultimately disappointed. “He goes, ‘We had to take you out of first class.’ What do you mean you had to take us out of first class? What are you talking about? He goes, ‘Well, we overbooked.’ I went, ‘You can’t overbook first class.’” The attendant, whom Breuer went on to call out by name in the video, insisted it was the case, however.

“I started barking so people can hear me. I went, ‘So, you’re telling me you’re taking a paid first class customer and you’re… tell me, at least, that you have the decency to put me in an exit row or bulkhead.’”

The meltdown had no effect, as he was told those seats were taken. “Of course they’re taken. They’re taken by American Airlines employees, which we got to see when we got on the plane. This is why I know he was lying. His name was Mark. Mark in Honolulu, the supervisor. He knows my name.”

Breuer campaigned for Trump and refused to perform at venues that had COVID vaccine mandates in 2021. Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Ultimately, the comedian and his wife flew home to Florida from Economy Plus seats. And now Breuer has it out for the airline. “I was a big fan of American Airlines. No longer,” he said. “We’re going on day three and a half now of not one human being calling me. So, this is how you got to deal with these issues,” he continued, describing how he accosted several random airline employees he encountered on the plane and later in a VIP lounge during a layover, complaining about the seating bumps.

He would’ve made a bigger stink, he said, but “we were better people than Supervisor Mark and the pilot that stole our seat.”

“I didn’t sleep one ounce, bro. I was sitting there for five and a half, six hours just staring, and I kept looking up at my seat,” he complained, raging that “the adrenaline, the blood pressure of being violated and lied to” kept him awake, so he “stayed up for the entire flight.”

“This guy, Mark, the supervisor, and the people up at top that have not gotten back to me, I have no respect for you right now. Zero respect for you for what you’re doing to me and my wife,” he added. “This is layers of foul.”

Breuer also appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience on Monday, where he explained his theory that former president Joe Biden had a body double the comedian nicknamed “Tall Biden.”

“There’s not a chance in hell that was Biden,” Breuer told Rogan. “I would say it everywhere. I’d say it on stage. I say on social media. I go, ‘I don’t care what you say. That is not Joe Biden,” he said, claiming Biden sometimes appeared “three inches taller” during appearances.

He concluded, “People believe anything.”