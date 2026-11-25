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Shane Gillis is the subject of a brutal new essay written by his girlfriend of over a year, fitness influencer Grace Brassel.

Brassel, 27, wrote that she experienced Gillis—the comedian fired for making offensive comments on his podcast before he could debut on SNL in 2019—as a “narcissist.” Brassel wrote for The Cut that she and Gillis, 38, began their relationship in May 2024, after she sent him a DM on Instagram. The pair made things official on social media that July, but called it quits a year later.

Brassel alleges in the essay that the relationship took a negative turn when she moved to Philadelphia with him a few months later.

Gillis came under fire after saying on SNL that "women dress like w***es now" at the gym. NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Through a representative, Gillis told the Daily Beast in response to the essay, “Grace and I had some good times together. Breakups are tough, and I wish her the best.”

“I didn’t even notice my agency was slipping through my fingers,” she wrote, recalling having quit her job to move in with the comedian. “I felt like I was turning into a 25-year-old housewife, someone who cooked, cleaned, did the laundry, and waited for her man to come home from a long day at work. I never said I was capable of all that, but it felt like an expectation.”

“When things weren’t exactly to his liking, he would tell me that I wasn’t ‘being good.’ You know, the way you would talk to a dog,” Brassel added.

Brassel claims the comment was only a small peak at "the man." Stewart Cook/Disney via Getty Images

The revelations come after Gillis came under fire for saying that “Women dress like w---es now” at the gym during his third monologue as host of SNL. The comments drew major blowback from celebrities and show alumni. Current cast member Kenan Thompson said he regretted that Gillis had made the comments and “overshadowed” the rest of the cast.

Others called the comedian a “misogynist” for making the comment, particularly as the alleged gang rape at Cornell University dominated the news cycle.

Some blamed SNL for permitting Gillis to make the joke, but he later told Joe Rogan that the show didn’t “approve” his monologue. He added, acknowledging the blowback, “I think it obviously had a lot to do with the climate.”

(Brassel wrote that she met “three apples tall” Rogan on her first date with Gillis, where the host ”gave me an overly assertive Donald Trump handshake and asked my opinion on trans people.”)

The “red-state” comedian is believed by some to be show boss Lorne Michaels’ answer to drawing more conservative viewers to the series. Gillis has amassed his own following since his firing, breaking a Guinness World Record for most tickets sold for a comedy show by a solo comedian in July.

Brassel, who joined the chorus to shame Gillis for his latest monologue, said his ill-fated joke about women was just the tip of the iceberg. “I would later tell my mom that he was the most liberal man I had ever dated. (This is now a hilarious sentiment to me),” she wrote. “His world was so fast and extravagant. I was just happy to be part of it.”

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Later, Brassel said, “In our time together, Shane would often say something remarkably cruel and then play it off like a joke,” including when he’d hosted SNL last year on her birthday. “I understood that he’d be busy on my actual birthday, so I went to SNL with him and lightheartedly asked what we’d be doing next week to celebrate. ‘You’re lucky I’m even f---ing inviting you to this,’ he told me in a faux ‘I’m just joking but maybe not’ tone,” she wrote.

Brassel added that her health ultimately took a turn for the worse. “I started gaining weight from all the drinking we were doing, and I dyed my blonde hair brown on a whim. My friends jokingly asked if I was experiencing psychosis,” she wrote, after which they began a ponderous breakup last August. Brassel said she had found “sexting” messages between Gillis and another woman.

Gillis told the Daily Beast that he wishes Brassel "the best." NBC

“I am not entirely proud of how I acted,” she added.

Still, their breakup dragged on until it didn’t. “One day, he said we could never really mend things because I had committed the cardinal sin when you’re dealing with a narcissist: telling people how he treated me,” she said, alleging that she tried to tell Gillis that his “toxic fanbase” had turned on her with a vengeance.

Gillis name-checked Joe Rogan during the monologue that drew him backlash, cementing his public association with the podcaster. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“It came to a climax when I was recognized and shoved into a table at a bar in West Village, leaving a nasty bruise on my hip bone,” she wrote. “When I told Shane about it, he said to stop telling him stuff like that, or he would block me. Validating my experience would mean facing the reality that he has a toxic fan base and the only one to blame is himself.”

Brassel wrote that she has been in weekly therapy since the relationship ended.

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