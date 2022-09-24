It’s been a long, turbulent ride—no pun intended—for Manifest fans, but finally, the first look at Season 4 has arrived.

If you missed the drama surrounding the drama, let us recap for you. Back in the summer of 2021, NBC canceled the hit series after its third season. Fans around the world rioted, and just a few months later, Netflix decided to pick up the show for a final season. There was a lot of mixed messaging (Netflix initially declined to renew the series, NBC was considering picking it back up). But we’re here now with actual footage.

Passengers of Manifest’s fateful flight are being murdered, having visions, and experiencing a lot of freaky stuff in the new trailer for the show. While the folks from Montego Air Flight 828 experience oddity after oddity, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Ben (Josh Dallas) continue to put the pieces together.

“We didn’t fly into the storm. It flew into us,” Michaela says in the trailer. “It chose us.”

There’s another big reveal in the trailer: The passengers find the black box from their flight. For those who don’t know, that could be the key holding all of the mysteries behind Flight 828, as it holds pertinent recordings from the flight’s air traffic control team. No matter what’s hiding in that box, the survivors have each others backs, no matter what.

This first look debuted during Netflix’s ongoing Tudum fan celebration, which has unveiled a whole slew of new content today. Fans of shows like Bridgerton, The Crown, and Emily in Paris have been surprised with season premiere dates, trailers, and more exciting news. But Manifest fans have been waiting a long, long time for good news—and they finally have it.

Manifest will return to Netflix November 4. The first three seasons are also streaming on Netflix.