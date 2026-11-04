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Martha Stewart Finds Unlikely Scapegoat for Tone-Deaf Move

“The easiest costume was to get dressed up as a bum,” she explained.

By Dana Herrnstadt

Martha Stewart is inexplicably blaming Today host Craig Melvin for her controversial Halloween costume.

Stewart, 85, came under fire for dressing as a homeless person before a Halloween party. The lifestyle guru has an estimated net worth of $400 million, but that didn’t stop her from smearing dirt on her face, writing on a clipboard, “I AM HUNGRY PLEASE HELP!!” and posting a photo of her getup on Instagram, which she quickly deleted.

Martha Stewart's quickly deleted post of her Halloween costume.

Martha Stewart's quickly deleted post of her Halloween costume.

Martha Stewart, Instagram

A barrage of criticism followed, with users calling the costume “out of touch” and “tone-deaf.” Stewart apologized twice, but users met both apologies with another onslaught of backlash. Stewart then deleted her second apology.

Now, though, Stewart is changing her explanation and blaming, of all people, Craig Melvin.

People’s “Sexiest Morning Show Host” made the mistake of spilling chocolate ganache on Stewart’s sweater during a cake-decorating Today segment on Oct. 30. Melvin was dressed as rappy Snoop Dogg when the offense occurred. At the time, Stewart joked, “Real Snoop would never do that.”

Craig Melvin usually keeps his hair in a short buzzcut. Pictured here in 2022.

Martha Stewart pointed fingers at Craig Melvin after she wore a "tone-deaf" Halloween costume.

Kwaku Alston/NBCUniversal

But at the CrossCountry Mortgage Sales Rally in Orlando, Florida, Stewart tried to hold Melvin accountable.

“What’s his name on The Today Show, Craig who played Snoop on The Today Show on Friday, he spilled chocolate all over my sweater, which I was gonna wear on Halloween night,” she said on stage. “And so when I picked up the sweater, I said, ‘Oh, God, it’s so dirty.’”

Martha Stewart hosted NBC's "Today" Halloween 2026 at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

Martha Stewart was hosting NBC's "Today" Halloween when disaster in the form of chocolate ganache befell her.

John Nacion/John Nacion, Getty Images

Stewart said she only had “10 minutes” to find a new costume before a Halloween party, and the simplest solution was to dress up as a homeless person.

“The easiest costume was to get dressed up as a bum,” she said. “I looked at myself, and I said, ‘You really look hungry and homeless.’ So I wrote a sign that said ‘I’m hungry,’ and boy, did that go off.”

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Dana Herrnstadt
Dana Herrnstadt Editorial Intern, Obsessed

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