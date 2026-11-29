Martha Stewart’s Holiday Photo Dump Takes Wild Turn
The octogenarian queen of homemaking hasn’t quite mastered autocorrect.
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Martha Stewart was so eager to share her Thanksgiving photos with fans that she forgot to proofread the caption.
The expert image-crafter, 85, accompanied a carousel of cozy holiday snaps with a hastily written note.
“Random s---s if good and ambiance from the Thursday/Friday celebrations!!! Food was very good Company was very good ! Weather was not so good But the w weekend promises to be better !!!!” Stewart captioned the photos, not catching the profane error.
Commenters took the mistake in stride, with some saying they found it refreshing because it proved Stewart did her own posting and didn’t use AI.
Others were just there for the laugh.
“I’m assuming that’s supposed to be shots, but I did get a very good belly laugh!!!!” one wrote.
“Random s---s from Martha Stewart was not on my 2026 bingo card,” quipped another.
The post remained on Stewart’s Facebook page as of Saturday night but had been superseded by another carousel of the same photos with a new caption.
On Instagram, only the new post appeared.
“Now that I am sitting calmly in @evonna_bou chair at @fromtheroots.141 calmly getting my hair done , I can write a caption that will not arouse such ridiculous comments !” she began.
“Missellings [sic] do occur and should be ignored but........,Here are some random ‘photos ' of the weekend so far,” she continued, before detailing what was in the photos.
Stewart is no stranger to online controversy. In October, her Halloween costume caused an online furor, with many calling it inappropriate and insensitive.
Stewart posted a picture of herself dressed as a homeless person on her Instagram account that day. In the caption, she promoted her own brand’s candles.
Dressed in shabby clothes and a beanie, she had smeared dirt on her face and was carrying a sign that read, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!”
The backlash was swift, prompting Stewart to issue a series of apologies, including a now-deleted Instagram post in which she wrote: “I know many people are suffering economically. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry.”
The former billionaire was roasted by the public for being out of touch and mocking poor people during a cost-of-living crisis.
Her Thanksgiving slip-up was received much more warmly.
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