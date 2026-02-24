Martin Short’s Daughter Dead at 42

Martin Short’s daughter, Katherine Short, was found dead on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

The site reports that law enforcement sources said the 42-year-old died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Short, 75, adopted Katherine with his wife Nancy Dolman, to whom he was married for 30 years before her death in 2010.

Katherine leaves behind her father and two brothers. James Devaney/WireImage

A family representative told the site, “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

Martin Short poses with wife, Nancy Dolan and kids, Katherine Elizabeth and Oliver Patrick for a portrait in 1989. Joan Adlen Photography/Getty Images

Katherine was one of three children Short adopted with Dolman, including brothers Oliver Patrick, 39, and Henry Hayter, 36. They adopted Katherine in 1983, Oliver in 1986, and Henry in 1989, according to People.

Short and his late wife Nancy Dolman adopted Katherine in 1983. Joan Adlen Photography/Getty Images

After Dolman died from ovarian cancer, Short told The Guardian in 2012, “It’s been a tough two years for my children. This is the thing of life that we live in denial about, that it will ever happen to us or our loved ones, and when it does you gain a little and you suffer a little. There’s no big surprise.”

Martin Short with his children, Oliver and Katherine at the Comedy Central's benefit "Night Of Too Many Stars" in 2006. Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images

Katherine attended NYU and earned a degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies in 2006, according to People’s review of her website, which has since been taken down. She received her master’s in social work from USC in 2010 and worked in private practice in Los Angeles as a licensed clinical social worker until her death.

Katherine worked as a licensed clinical social worker and was an advocate against mental health stigma. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Before becoming a social worker, Katherine worked at UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital for four years. She also worked at the Camden Center, a dual-diagnosis outpatient program—a treatment center for psychiatric, addictive, and eating disorders.

Katherine also helped people by working part-time at Amae Health, the website said, which provides support groups and psychotherapy, and by doing charity work with Bring Change 2 Mind, an organization that works to eliminate the stigma about mental health.

Katherine Short was photographed at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with Martin Short and designer Tom Ford. Jeff Vespa/VF11/WireImage

Though Katherine mostly remained out of the limelight, she occasionally accompanied her famous father to industry events, where she sometimes posed on the red carpet with him.