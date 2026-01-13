Matt Damon Admits His Wife Was More Into Ben Affleck Before They Met

Matt Damon shared a juicy revelation about his history with Ben Affleck on The Howard Stern Show.

Damon, 55, said that his wife, Luciana Barroso, thought Ben Affleck, 53, was “the cute one” in the actors’ 1997 critically acclaimed collaboration, Good Will Hunting.

“After we’d been together for a couple of months, I met her best friend from high school, and it came out that the two of them went and saw Good Will Hunting together, and her best friend thought I was the cute one, and she thought Ben was the cute one,” Damon said on Stern’s radio show, where he appeared with Affleck. “So she admitted to me.”

Bruce Willis, his daughter Rumer Willis, Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso, and Ben Affleck pose at the after-party for the premiere of Universal's "The Bourne Supremacy" in 2004. Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Damon told his wife after the little confession, “You got the wrong one.”

Affleck then stepped in, saying about Barosso, “She’s a great producer and a really good friend.” The Gone Girl star and Argo director said that Barosso, who goes by Luciana Damon professionally, also produced his upcoming movie Animals.

“I never got that vibe from her,” he added, laughing. “I think something I did in real life rubbed it off.”

“Finally, she met him, and all that went away,” Damon joked.

Luciana Damon, actor Matt Damon, actress Sienna Miller, and actor Ben Affleck attend Amazon Studios Golden Globes Celebration in 2017. Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon

During the interview with Stern, Damon called Affleck and his wife his “two favorite people.”

Affleck and Damon co-wrote Good Will Hunting, which they also starred in. Together, they took home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, when Damon was 27 and Affleck was just 25.

They have collaborated on several projects, including Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel in 2021, which they co-wrote and Damon stars in, and the Nike drama Air in 2023, in which Damon also starred while Affleck directed. The Boston natives have had a deep professional overlap, but one that stems from a friendship since their childhoods.

Their radio appearance comes just days before their latest project, The Rip, is set to hit Netflix. The film, appearing on the streamer on Jan. 15, stars Damon, Affleck, Steven Yeun, and Teyana Taylor.