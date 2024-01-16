Matthew Perry Gets Extra Special Emmys In Memoriam Tribute

During the annual “In Memoriam” tribute section at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, departed Friends star Matthew Perry received a particularly special sendoff in song form.

Pop star Charlie Puth and singer-songwriters The War and Treaty sang Puth’s hit “See You Again” while the faces of other stars, including Kirstie Alley and Lance Reddick, were displayed. But just before Perry’s face— last in the proceedings—was shown, the performers transitioned into singing a slowed down rendition of the Friends theme song, “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts.

Perry, who passed away last October after being found unresponsive in his hot tub, suffered from debilitating addictions to prescription drugs and alcohol.

While it had previously been reported that Perry, who published his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing in 2022, had been sober for over a year and a half at the time of his passing, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office announced in December that Perry had died from “the acute effects of ketamine,” a drug Perry denounced in his book.