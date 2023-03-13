Paul Sorvino’s Widow Calls Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Snub ‘Unconscionable’
‘DO BETTER’
At this point it could be its own question on everyone’s annual Oscars ballot: Who will fail to make it into the In Memoriam segment this time? In 2023, the list of those snubbed seemed particularly bewildering, with Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Leslie Jordan, Charlbi Dean, Lisa Marie Presley, and Gilbert Gottfried all failing to make the cut. Also noticeably missing was character actor and opera singer Paul Sorvino, who radiated cool-headed menace in films like Goodfellas, The Gambler, and Romeo + Juliet. On Monday, Sorvino’s widow responded to the omission, calling it “unconscionable.” “It's a three-hour show, they can't give a couple more minutes to get it right?” continued Dee Dee Sorvino, who married her husband in 2014. “Paul Sorvino gave decades to this industry and was loved by all. Paul was not the only deserving soul left out, and a QR Code is not acceptable. The Academy needs to issue an apology, admit the mistake and do better.” When asked about the matter during a morning appearance on The Joe Piscopo Show, according to the New York Post, Dee Dee joked, “There is a Mafia hit that needs to go out on this situation.”