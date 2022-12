Kirstie Alley, the actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of American and global audiences, has died, her family said Monday. She was 71.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her relatives said in a statement on social media.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.