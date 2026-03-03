Megyn Kelly Fires Back at MAGA Host: ‘Too Weak’ for ‘The View’

Megyn Kelly went scorched earth on Tuesday after The View’s fill-in conservative host this week used her airtime to call her out directly.

“No one gives a damn what this know-nothing has to say,” Kelly told Daily Mail in response to Hasselbeck’s comments on Tuesday. Hasselbeck, who once worked at Fox News with Kelly and similarly supported Trump in 2024, said on the show, “How dare you, Megyn Kelly?” after The View rolled a clip of the host telling her listeners that American troops in Kuwait “died for Iran or for Israel,” and not the United States, and slammed Trump’s Iran attacks.

“How dare you tell a military person who has sacrificed their lives for our nation, in our uniform, when they are sacrificing their lives in our uniform—how dare you tell them or their families or our nation what they died for?” Hasselbeck asked.

The View/ABC/Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube

When she was warned by co-host Joy Behar that Kelly is known for her blistering rants, Hasselbeck replied, “I’m not afraid of her.”

Kelly hit back, “Elisabeth was too weak to handle the ladies of The View and even the morning set on Fox and Friends.” Hasselbeck was fired from the daytime talk show in 2013, after multiple on-air clashes with her left-leaning co-hosts. She joined Fox and Friends as a co-host months later, making her and Kelly colleagues for two years until she also left that show in 2015.

There was no camaraderie between the pair on Tuesday as Kelly continued, “She ran from the public square into exile so she could avoid mean people saying unflattering things about her—and there are many to say.”

Kelly declared Hasselbeck a "know-nothing" in response to the "The View" host's comments about her on Tuesday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kelly added, “Now she thinks she’s going to come back for a day and be the arbiter of appropriate conversation around the war we just launched in Iran? Please.”

The View discussed Trump’s Iran attacks in depth on Tuesday—Hasselbeck’s second day as a guest host—while permanent panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin is out on maternity leave.

Despite having a lot to say about The View since her departure in 2013, including public criticism of its hosts and former hosts, Hasselbeck has been all smiles during her two days filling in so far—opting to pick a fight with Kelly instead.