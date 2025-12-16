Michelle Obama calmly slammed President Donald Trump’s deranged comments on the murder of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the former first lady said the 78-year-old film director and his 68-year-old wife were courageous people who cared about their country.

“Let me just say this, unlike some people, Rob and Michelle Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know. They’re not deranged or crazed,” Obama said, referring to Trump’s descriptions of the couple in the wake of their gruesome slaying, allegedly at the hands of their 32-year-old son.

Michelle Obama, seen with Melania and Donald Trump before his first inauguration, skipped two major funerals to avoid being seated next to him. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

“What they have always been are passionate people, in a time when there are not... there’s not a lot of courage going on. They were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about, and they cared about their family, and they cared about this country, and they cared about fairness and equity,” she said.

“That is the truth,” Obama, 61, concluded. “I do know them.”

Trump has been condemned for his bizarre comments on the Reiners’ murder. The president said the director suffered from “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” a term often used by Trump and his supporters to undermine his critics.

Rob Reiner, Michele Singer, Romy Reiner, Nick Reiner, Maria Gilfillan and Jake Reiner Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He then doubled down on those comments when speaking at the Oval Office on Monday, calling Reiner “deranged” and saying he “was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all in any way, shape, or form.”

Nick Reiner, pictured with his father in 2016, has been arrested in connection with the murders. Adela Loconte/WireImage

Obama also revealed on the late-night show that she and her husband, Barack Obama, were supposed to meet the Reiners on the night that they were killed.

Kimmel himself torched Trump’s words on his show, saying, “Just when you think he can’t go any lower, he somehow finds a way to do that.” The late-night host went on to call Trump’s reaction “hateful and vile,” reading aloud the president’s post on Truth Social to his booing audience.

Rob and Michele Reiner were killed in their Los Angeles home on Dec. 14th. Their son, Nick, 32, has been booked on suspicion of the murder of his parents.

Reiner was an unwavering advocate of human rights, notably fighting for gay marriage in California and working with his wife to promote the healthy development of children. The beloved director of Spinal Tap and When Harry Met Sally was a vocal critic of President Trump, routinely warning Americans of the dangers Trump posed to society, free speech, and democracy.