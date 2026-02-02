Nancy Meyers, 76, Sets Cast for Long-Awaited New Movie

For more than a decade, fans of the iconic romantic comedy director Nancy Meyers have waited for news of a new film.

Today, the wait is over.

Oscar winner Penélope Cruz and Jude Law headline Nancy Meyers's untitled Warner Bros. Films project. Getty Images

After years of negotiations, Meyers, 76, has landed her untitled film at a production studio with a star-studded cast.

The untitled film, believed to be the same project as the director’s previously announced Paris, Paramount film, has been picked up by Warner Bros. Pictures and will be released on Christmas Day 2027.

The cast includes Oscar winners Penélope Cruz and Kieran Culkin, as well as Owen Wilson, Emma Mackey, and Jude Law—with whom Meyers has worked before.

Oscar winner Kieran Culkin and Emma Mackey are confirmed to join Nancy Meyers's first directed project in more than a decade. Getty Images

Meyers first worked as an in-demand Hollywood screenwriter on projects such as Father of the Bride and Private Benjamin before transitioning to directing in the 2000s with The Parent Trap.

She quickly carved out a niche in the romantic comedy landscape with her witty characters, curated household sets, and A-list casting. Her films have featured some of the greatest actors in Hollywood history, including Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, the late Diane Keaton, Rober DeNiro, Steve Martin, Kate Winslet, and Anne Hathaway.

Owen Wilson has been confirmed to join Nancy Meyers's untitled 2027 film. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Something’s Gotta Give director has grossed billions at the box office through her career. Despite the success, she has not directed a film since 2015’s The Intern, largely due to difficulty securing funding for her projects.

In 2023, negotiations with Netflix broke down after the film’s budget allegedly exceeded the production company’s $130 million ceiling by $20 million. The budget would place Meyers’s film amongst the most expensive romantic comedies ever produced, and closer to the range of a mid-budget blockbuster like Wicked: For Good.

In an interview last year with CBS Sunday Morning, Meyers described how production studio funding has shifted in a Hollywood dominated by superhero blockbusters.

“These kind of movies just kept working, and they would do another. So they’re all–I don’t know if they’re sequels or remakes-but there’s not a lot of risk. They know who the audience is, and they just keep feeding that kind of movie," Meyers said.

“There’s big talents making those movies—I’m not putting the movies down—but I think a lot of us wish that other movies weren’t slowly eliminated," she added.

Three years later, Meyers has landed a contract.

On her Instagram, Meyers expressed her joy over the film’s announcement.

“Happy to share my new movie with this fantastic cast is in the works and will be released on Christmas Day 2027! See you at the movies!” Meyers wrote. Filming is expected to begin this May.

Meyers and Law previously collaborated on the 2006 film "The Holiday." E. Charbonneau/WireImage for Sony Pictures-Los Angeles

It is unclear how much of Meyers’s original Paris, Paramount plans will continue under this new project. In 2023, Meyers described the film as “a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do.”