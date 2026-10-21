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TV Star Offers Weird Excuse After MAGA Posts

Natasha Lyonne shocked fans by posting that she “prefers Trump.”

Natasha Lyonne.

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne is trying to convince her fans that she’s “not MAGA” after posting that she “prefers Trump.”

Lyonne, 47, confused fans with a couple of posts, including sharing a string of emojis that appeared to support Trump’s praise of Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday. Hours after rampant fan speculation, the star reposted a fan who called her pro-Trump posts “sarcasm.”

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne attends the red carpet premiere of the documentary film "Lorne" in New York City, U.S., April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

She argued that she assumed the posts on her account, which has over half a million followers, would go unnoticed.

“#MakeAmericaGayAgain 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🐝😎 sorry—thought these were just murmurs into the ether—didn’t realize it was a whole thing,” she wrote.

Natasha Lyonne/X

Natasha Lyonne/X

In another post, she replied to a fan who wrote, “So is Natasha Lyonne MAGA now or am I misreading her posts?”

“Not MAGA,” she wrote succinctly.

She told one fan that speculation about her political leanings was “Legit all bulls--t,” and shut down another who wrote, “Ohhhhh motherf---er… not you too,” in response to her pro-Trump posts. “Fine, I’ll delete them, but this was funny,” she wrote.

The now-deleted posts include the emoji message, “🚀🫡☀️😎” in a response to Trump’s praise of Elon Musk. “A BIG THANK YOU to our legendary friend, @ElonMusk, for his incredible generosity in giving SpaceX Stock to millions of American children through TRUMP ACCOUNTS!” Trump wrote, which Lyonne appeared to salute with her message.

Natasha Lyonne/X

Natasha Lyonne/X

Natasha Lyonne/X

Natasha Lyonne/X

The other removed post included a clip of Vance using a vile smear to dismiss a protester at a rally. Lyonne wrote at the time, “Sketchy mofo—prefer Trump—this s--t is even scarier.” Initially, the American Pie star said little to clarify when a fan asked what she meant by “Prefer Trump,” writing, “To insert Manchurian Candidate here?”

Natasha Lyonne/X

Natasha Lyonne/X

Lyonne, also known for roles in the Netflix series Russian Doll from 2019 to 2022 and Peacock’s Poker Face from 2023 to 2025, has been open about her struggles with sobriety. In January, she shared on social media that she had relapsed after nearly a decade.

In April, she was escorted off a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York amid claims that she appeared disoriented and flouted flight attendants’ takeoff instructions. She later apologized, saying she had taken a sleeping pill.

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 07, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Posts from her peeved fans over her pro-Trump posts mirrored those of previously “apolitical” comedian Nate Bargatze, who posed with MAGA royalty at Trump’s UFC birthday party in June. Bargatze then refused to comment on the vile slurs made against Michelle Obama at the event. “Damn, it sucks to see someone you like publicly reveal themselves to be a complete self-oblivious idiot…Welp, you’ve lost a fan,” one fan wrote to Lyonne.

LYONNE ON X

Natasha Lyonne/X

The responses also echo those aimed at Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, one-third of 1990s R&B girl group TLC, who reposted a conspiratorial post about Michelle Obama and was later discovered to have made donations to MAGA causes. (Thomas later denied being MAGA, saying the donations were to “support the veterans,” and that the reposts were an accident.)

Nate Bargatze, Cheryl Hines and husband Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. make the scene at Donald Trump's 80th birthday bash.

Nate Bargatze, Cheryl Hines and husband Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. make the scene at Donald Trump's 80th birthday bash.

Cheryl Hines/Instagram

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Lyonne, a registered Democrat, fundraised for the party on social media in 2020 and endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024. She told The Hollywood Reporter last February that she was “pretty horrified” by Trump’s rise.

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-PattersonEntertainment Reporter

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