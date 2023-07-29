Nepo Baby of the Week: Francesca Scorsese Hangs With Her ‘Silly Goose’ Dad

This week, the internet was reminded of Martin Scorsese’s irreplaceable value to cinema and the world at-large. No, his latest feature Killers of the Flower Moon has not been released in theaters yet. (Although I did see the latest trailer before Oppenheimer this weekend, and, wow, am I excited.) Nor was it the Oscar winner’s birthday—he’s a Scorpio king—which always attracts a million-and-one posts about Goodfellas on Twitter.

It turns out there was no special occasion at all, except that the acclaimed filmmaker's youngest daughter, Francesa Scorsese, randomly made a fan cam of her illustrious dad on TikTok, seemingly for no other reason than that she really loves her dad. And you know what? So do we!

On Thursday, the 23 year old, who’s an actress in addition to being good at social media, posted a montage of goofy moments she’s captured of her father to TikTok with the caption, “he’s a certified silly goose.” Predictably, Film Twitter, where Scorsese reigns supreme, was deeply amused to see the sweet, childlike side of the director whose filmography, besides Hugo, is anything but. I personally found it endearing that this 80-year-old director, who stereotypically should be opposed to camera phones and social media, is okay with his Gen-Z daughter waving her iPhone in his face.

But Scorsese isn’t a stranger to nor an enemy of social media. (I have a theory that he’s the reason Francis Ford Coppola got an Instagram account.) For a while now, Scorsese’s been very active on Instagram, a platform he genuinely seems to enjoy and doesn’t use solely for promotional reasons. He’s also appeared on his daughter’s TikTok before as a willing participant. Last November, a video of him and Francesca doing the “I have a flea in my hand” trend went viral.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait another eight months to get another Francesca/Marty TikTok collab. Regardless, it seems like Francesca has joined the ranks of nepo babies who seem pleasant and funny but also serve a purpose beyond their own careers by supplying the internet with additional content of their famous relatives. (Paul Mescal’s sister, Nell Mescal, provides the same vital function, and we are oh-so-grateful.)

This woman has also hit the nepo-baby sweet spot of being descended from someone who is universally respected while maintaining a rather humble career of her own—at least at the moment. In addition to several cameos in her father’s films, she co-starred in Luca Guadagnino’s HBO miniseries We Are Who Are, which was well-received but didn’t have any awards thrown at it. She also had a cameo in Guadagnino’s 2022 film Bones and All that was ultimately omitted from the film. Following the film’s release, she made a very funny Instagram story confirming that her character, Harmony, was left on the cutting room floor. Aside from that, she made a short film about a girl and her estranged dad that premiered at Tribeca Film Festival this year.

This isn’t to call the youngest Scorsese a flop, by any means. (I haven’t seen a single project of hers, however, so she could be a godawful actress or director for all I know.) It’s more that she hasn't been overexposed, which is great for a younger nepo baby coming up in the social-media era. An example of this would be Allison Williams, who's been forever immortalized as Marnie on Girls. However, as far as her movie career goes, Williams just co-stars in weird-ass projects every few years without drawing that much attention to herself.

Anyway, congrats to Francesca for living the ideal nepo-baby existence: having an indisputably talented and globally idolized parent and being a clown on the internet. Also, she got to hang out with Timotheé Chalamet while her dad directed him in a commercial. The American dream!