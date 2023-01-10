CHEAT SHEET
    Francis Ford Coppola’s New Movie Rocked by Chaos: Report

    ‘ABSOLUTE MADNESS’

    MEGA via Getty

    Francis Ford Coppola’s new movie project—which he self-financed to the tune of $120 million—has been rocked by production delays, firings, and resignations only halfway through the shoot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Godfather and Apocalypse Now director signed up a galaxy of stars, including Adam Driver and Dustin Hoffman, for the sci-fi epic titled Megalopolis, but sources told THR the fate of the film is unclear. “It was absolute madness, being on set,” the representative of one fired production member complained. Coppola reportedly fired his entire visual effects team a month ago, and the production designer and supervising art director have since left.

