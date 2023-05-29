Martin Scorsese’s Next Film Could Be Very Holy

Martin Scorsese might’ve dropped some big news during his tour through Italy following the Cannes Film Festival in France.

After a meeting with Pope Francis, the director now says he has “responded to the pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus.”

Scorsese made the comments during a conference at the Vatican, where he reportedly said he’s “about to start making” the film, Variety reports. Scorsese’s manager, Rick Yorn, did not respond to the trade publication’s request for comment.

The director previously met with Pope Francis to discuss his 2016 film Silence, based on a novel about Jesuit priests in Japan during the 17th century.

Scorsese has long kept religion and soul searching at the core of his work—both explicitly in his theological dramas and implicitly in his thrillers and crime dramas.

Discussing his controversial 1988 film Last Temptation of Christ, he once said: “My whole life has been movies and religion. That’s it. Nothing else.”