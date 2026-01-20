Netflix Cancels Meghan Markle’s Show ‘With Love’: Report

Netflix has canceled Meghan Markle’s royal lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, after just two seasons, multiple sources close to the show told Page Six today.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Netflix to confirm the story.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, failed to make headway as a lifestyle guru in her show "With Love, Meghan." YouTube/screengrab

The Princess of Sussex’s show, known more widely for its awkward celebrity interactions than its Martha Stewart-style lifestyle content, lasted just 16 episodes and one holiday special before being cancelled.

“It’s not returning as a series. There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there’s nothing in the works yet,” one insider told Page Six.

Markle, 44, and husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, 41, inked a five-year deal with Netflix in 2020, reportedly worth over $100 million. After two less-than-stellar seasons, it would seem that the critically panned holiday special was the final nail in the coffin for With Love.

The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes likened the hodge-podge special to a British saying, “you can’t polish a turd, but you can roll it in glitter.”

After a five-year, nine-figure deal with Netflix expired this year, the Sussexes have agreed to a smaller deal with the streaming service going forward. John Nacion/WireImage

In August, the Sussexes negotiated a new, smaller contract with the streaming platform that gives Netflix a first-look option to stream all of the couple’s content through their production company Archewell.

Despite the royal couple’s successful Netflix beginnings, their newer productions have only led to a decline in viewership.

Harry & Meghan, a six-part documentary series about the Sussexes’ life and marriage, became the platform’s fifth most-viewed documentary at the time of its release in 2022.

The same cannot be said for With Love, Meghan. In Netflix’s recent semi-annual viewership report, the show ranked 383rd, bested by reruns of Markle’s previous show, Suits, which ranked more than 200 spots higher.

While Netflix considers With Love‘s holiday special a “big success,” sources told Page Six, the special’s content demonstrated the platform’s waning commitment to the show.

Despite airing in December 2025, the special appears to have been filmed well in advance, with some scenes including Markle’s dog, Guy, who died in January of last year.

"With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration" was panned by critics and brought an end to the Duchess's often awkward Netflix show. JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX

The show, meanwhile, failed to launch Markle as a lifestyle guru like Martha Stewart or Gwyneth Paltrow. Her homemaking tips, which included such thoughtful entries as repackaging store-bought pretzels from one bag to another and serving raw broccoli as an appetizer, garnered little respect from her audience.

Markle will continue to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever, sources confirmed.

“People will see similar cooking and crafting on Meghan’s socials for the brand, but more bite-sized,” one source told Page Six.

The Sussexes will continue to work with Netflix, but behind the camera for the foreseeable future. Their latest project sees the royal couple producing an adaptation of The Wedding Date, a romance novel by bestselling author Jasmine Guillory, under the Archewell name.

It remains to be seen whether Markle will return to the streaming service for future holiday specials.