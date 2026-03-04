Newsom Reveals Insane Late-Night Phone Calls With Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom finally revealed the details of his late-night June phone call with President Donald Trump.

Last summer, Newsom, 58, and Trump, 79, publicly sparred over whether their phone conversation included a discussion of the National Guard being deployed to quell the immigration riots in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Newsom said that the president’s thoughts had actually been on other matters during their 16-minute call.

California Governor Gavin Newsom told Jimmy Kimmel about his wild late-night phone calls with President Trump. YouTube/screengrab

“He goes, ‘Hey, Gavin. Gavin. What do you think of Newscum? What do you think of Newscum?’ It’s his nickname for me,” Newsom said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.

“I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He goes, ‘It’s pretty original, right?’ I said, ‘Actually, it’s not. There was an eighth-grade bully that did that when I was a kid,” Newsom said.

Trump had told Oval Office reporters on June 10 that he called Newsom “a day ago” to disparage his handling of the riots.

Newsom said his June phone conversation with Trump didn't include mention of the National Guard, but instead focused on nicknames and merch sales. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“Called him up to tell him, ‘Gotta do a better job.’ He’s doing a bad job,” he said at the time. “If we didn’t send out the National Guard… Los Angeles would be burning right now.”

The next day, Newsom called the president a “stone-cold liar.” A furious Trump then leaked his phone logs of the June 7 call on Fox News—showing that the conversation had in fact been three days earlier than he claimed.

The screenshot President Donald Trump sent to Fox News disproved his own point. It showed that he and Newsom spoke by phone in the early hours of June 7. Trump said on June 10 that he had spoken to Newsom the day prior. Fox News

The 2028 presidential hopeful said that Trump instead called to brag about his merchandise.

“Then he goes, ‘Well, MAGA is pretty good,’” Newsom said, to which he responded, “Are we serious?”

Trump asked Newsom to guess how many of his red-and-white hats he had sold in the previous month. When Newsom didn’t have an answer, Trump boasted that he had sold “211 or something.″

“That’s impressive, sir,” Newsom sarcastically responded.

“And it was literally a conversation like that. These are the conversations with Trump. You can’t make this stuff up,” he added.

“And about 12 hours later, he said he had read me the riot act, and then moved forward with the federalization of the Guard,” Newsom concluded.

After the June dispute, Newsom sued Fox News for misrepresenting the phone calls—in addition to his lawsuit against Trump for the National Guard deployment, which Newsom won.

Newsom and Trump's public feuds have dominated headlines, including over the summer when Newsom successfully sued Trump over his deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles. Leah Millis/REUTERS

White House spokesperson, Abigail Jackson, said, “President Trump took bold action to save Los Angeles from violent rioters when local leaders like (Karen) Bass and Newscum refused to act. Newscum should be thanking President Trump for saving the city from burning down.”

Kimmel, 58, asked Newsom, who was promoting his book Young Man in a Hurry, to recall another phone call where Trump said Newsom had “hurt his feelings” during his inaugural speech.

“Trump calls me the next day and said, ‘I saw that,’” Newsom recalled, who responded, “Thank you, Mr. President.”

“I thought it was going to be a positive conversation,” Newsom added.

Trump instead said that Melania Trump, 55, was “upset” by the speech.

"Eat your heart out, Donald," Newsom said while drinking wine from an oversized trophy. YouTube/screengrab

“He goes, ‘Well, you said some pretty harsh things about me,’” Newsom said. The governor began to explain himself before Trump cut him off.

“Oh, I get it. We’re all good,” Trump told Newsom.

“He was hurt. He was so sad, it’s just interesting,” Newsom concluded.

At the end of the interview, Kimmel presented Newsom with a trophy for “uniting the people of Cali.” Newsom drank Sauvignon Blanc from the trophy and directly addressed Trump.

“Eat your heart out, Donald,” Newsom said.