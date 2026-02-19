NFL Star and Father of 9 Says Women Lose Value the More Children They Have

Prolific procreator and former NFL MVP Cam Newton thinks women depreciate in value the more kids they have.​

“I just think that the reality to that answer is women’s value gets lower the more children that they have,” the father of nine, told It’s Giving podcast host Sarah Fontenot.

Cam Newton has two children with Jasmin Brown. Derek White/Getty Images for BET

However, Newton believes his current partner’s value hasn’t been diluted by the number of children they have together. “I was having this conversation with one of the mothers of my children, and she’s still fine,” referring to Jasmin Brown, with whom he has two children.​

He explained that the trouble comes from women bringing previous children from past relationships into their new ones.

“But like I was telling her, I was like, ‘Yo, the guy that you’re dating or will date ain’t willing to love on these five children that you have, that ain’t the guy for you. Because when I came into your life, I was willing to accept you and whatever you had,” Newton said on the podcast.

“There are guys that’s out there that’s just going to say, ‘Them ain’t my kids, I want you,’” he added.

Cam Newton has nine children and wants more. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Before his ninth child was born, Newton told People that he was open to having more children and that he didn’t know when he would be done growing.

“I don’t know, wherever much that God gives me,” he said when asked how many more kids he’d want. ”But jokingly, and not jokingly, they really give me my purpose and there’s so many different things that I look at to say, they’re my refuge. They’re my peace. They’re my encouragement,” Newton said.

Newton is a decorated football player. Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports

Newton welcomed his latest child, a boy, with Brown in October 2025, disclosing the newest addition to his family on Tamron Hall.

Newton has two children with LaReina Shaw and five with his ex-girlfriend, Kia Proctor, for a total of nine children. Seven of Newton’s children are biologically his. He’s the adoptive father of one child with Shaw and one with Proctor.

'106 & Sports' was cancelled. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Newton is best known for his long NFL career, winning the MVP in 2015 while playing for the Carolina Panthers. He played 11 seasons in total between the Panthers and the New England Patriots.

His last game was in 2021 with the Panthers. Since then, he’s been a prominent figure in sports media. Most recently, Newton hosted “106 & Sports,” a BET talk show that ran for one season. It was canceled after eight episodes this week.