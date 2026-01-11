Oprah Recalls Humiliating Joan Rivers Interview: ‘I Was Stunned’

Oprah Winfrey has faced scrutiny over her weight since the beginning of her career, and she has now opened up about how some of those comments made her feel.

“I was stunned in that moment,” Winfrey, 71, told host Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning, discussing a 1985 interview in which she was asked by guest host Joan Rivers on The Tonight Show how she gained weight.

“I’m sitting there, and we’re toward the end of the interview, and Joan turns to me and says, ‘So, tell me, you know, how’d you gain the weight?’” Winfrey recalled the interview, adding that her response at the time was simple: “I ate a lot.”

Oprah Winfrey in 1989, following her weight loss. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The billionaire media mogul said she left the interview “feeling humiliated and embarrassed,” but not angry or upset, as she felt that Rivers was “right” about her comment.

At the time, Winfrey was at the beginning of her rise to national prominence, having recently become the new anchor of A.M. Chicago, which was gaining national attention. The following year, she began hosting The Oprah Winfrey Show, which would become the highest-rated daytime talk show in American television history.

For many years of her career, media coverage frequently focused on her fluctuating weight.

Winfrey's weight had frequently been scrutinized. New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News via Getty Images

In 1988, Winfrey dragged a wagon of animal fat onto her talk show stage after losing 67 pounds, which she later regained.

“I go to the Emmys praying not to win,” Winfrey told Pauley, recalling attending the Emmy Awards in 1992 after her weight gain and fearing of walking in front of everyone.

Winfrey said she feared winning an Emmy Award in 1992 because of her weight gain. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

She went on to win Outstanding Daytime Talk Show Host for The Oprah Winfrey Show and later resumed her weight-loss journey—running a marathon in 1994, partnering with Weight Watchers in 2008, in which she later acquired a stake, and completing a vegan cleanse in 2011—before eventually beginning GLP-1 medication in 2023.

In an interview with People, Winfrey called the weight-loss medication “redemption,” noting that she finally realized that obesity wasn’t about “will power” but about the “brain.”

Winfrey said she is now in “the best shape” of her life. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

She repeated this to Pauley, telling the host, “It’s not my fault, Jane! It’s not my fault,” that she had trouble keeping her weight down, while also emphasizing that the decision to take weight-loss medication was not an easy one.