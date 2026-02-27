Oscar Winner, 88, Unleashes Profane Trump Takedown on Live TV

The most famous voice in Hollywood used it to loudly denounce Trump on MS Now.

“Can I use any profanity?” Morgan Freeman asked The Last Word host Lawrence O’Donnell when prompted for his thoughts on the current state of the country.

“You can say whatever you want,” O’Donnell, 74, replied.

“Well, we have somebody in the White House who is leading us down a s--thole,” the Oscar winner declared on the live TV show.

While discussing his upcoming Amazon Prime miniseries, Freeman used his iconic Hollywood voice to launch an expletive-filled rant about President Trump. Courtesy MS NOW

Freeman, 88, who appeared on the MS Now show to discuss an upcoming Amazon Prime miniseries he produced, delivered his own State of the Union address four days after President Trump’s.

“I can’t personally understand how a convicted felon—convicted—gets to be president. How do you do that?" the actor said in his trademark booming voice.

Six months before he became president, then-former President Trump was convicted of 34 counts of first degree felony falsifying business records. Julia Nikhinson-Pool/Getty Images

In May 2024, President Trump, 79, was convicted on 34 counts of felony falsifying business records. Trump would be elected president six months later, despite the first-degree verdicts.

“They say, ‘Well, he was...’ I don’t care! That ruling went down before he stepped into the Oval Office, so it just doesn’t make sense to me,” Freeman said.

The last time the Shawshank Redemption actor appeared on the program, he read a posthumous New York Times essay by the late civil rights activist John Lewis. This time around, Freeman lamented how greatly the country has changed in the six years since the congressman’s death.

“I’m constantly reminded of Germany in 1935, what was happening there,” Freeman said.

Freeman compared Trump's second term to Nazi Germany, and ICE to Hitler's Gestapo police. Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

Freeman described what he saw as a backsliding of the U.S., towards a dark period in world history.

“The brownshirts, those people that are marching through—particularly Berlin—and rounding up people, putting them in boxcars, and sending them off. Now, this administration wants to build large detention centers. And for what?” he said.

The Million Dollar Baby actor agreed that young people were experiencing one of the “worst” times in the country’s history, certainly in their lifetime.

Freeman agreed that Trump's second presidential term was the "worst" the country would have ever been in a young person's life this century. Castle Rock Entertainment/Getty Images

“Absolutely. Absolutely the worst,” he said, before offering one piece of advice.

“I don’t know what I would say to young people other than, if you are aware of where we are right now, and where we’re headed, and if you don’t agree with it, there is one true way to change the direction of our country: vote,” he concluded.