Pamela Anderson Reveals Awkward Run-In at Golden Globes

The seating arrangement at the Golden Globes left Pamela Anderson feeling quite uncomfortable.

In a Sirius XM interview with Andy Cohen, Pamela Anderson revealed to the radio show host that she left the 2025 Golden Globes early after feeling “a little yucky” after sitting next to actor and comedian Seth Rogen. TMZ reported that Anderson told Cohen she felt like “chopped liver,” due to the award’s seating chart.

The 90s bombshell was the central character in the Rogen-executive-produced 2022 TV miniseries Pam & Tommy, which recounts what Anderson describes as the “worst time” in her life. Starring Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, the show tells the story of the infamous couple’s relationship and the non-consensual distribution of their honeymoon sex tape after its theft. ​

Pamela Anderson visits SiriusXM Studios on January 14, 2026. Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Anderson has long disapproved of the series, with reports from the year of its release stating that she was unhappy the production told the story without her approval. A source told Entertainment Tonight in 2022 that, “The upcoming Pam & Tommy Hulu series has been very painful for Pamela Anderson.” They added that “She feels so violated to this day. It brings back a very painful time for her.”

Aside from the controversy, the Rogen production was relatively well received by critics, securing four Golden Globe nominations, including Best Performance by an Actor and Actress in a Limited Series for both Stan and James’ performances as the couple.

Pamela Anderson attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

In Anderson’s new interview with Andy Cohen, which airs in its entirety on Jan. 20, she told the radio personality that no one from the production had reached out to her about the series inspired by her life.

“Seth Rogen, he did that [series] without talking to me, you know, Pam & Tommy, and that was another—I just felt like, ‘Eh.’ You know?”

Actress Lily James, who plays Anderson’s role in the series, told Variety that she reached out to the Baywatch star but was told by the legacy actress that she did not want to engage.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson during the 1999 MTV Music Awards Arrivals. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

At the Golden Globes, they did not end up speaking, but she says, “he was in the pit at the Golden Globes, so we were close.” That created an awkward, uncomfortable seating situation, according to the 58-year-old actress. “Like, how can someone make a TV series out of the difficult times in your life, and ‘I’m a living, breathing human being over here. Hello.”

Anderson thought about confronting Rogen. “I didn’t make a beeline for him, but in my mind, I did. And really told him how I felt,” she explained.

Seth Rogen at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Jesse Grant/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Anderson hopes that Rogen will reach out to apologize. “Eventually, hopefully, he will, maybe he’ll reach out to me and apologize. Not that that matters,” Anderson said.

She told Cohen that she left the show immediately after her turn presenting an award. “I’ve just been busy, but sometimes it hits you, and you feel kind of down,” she added.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson during the 1995 GRAMMY Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

In another preview clip of the interview shared by Sirius XM, Anderson and Cohen discuss the current status of her relationship with ex-husband and Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee. “I haven’t talked to him, but my son Dylan is getting married, so I’ll see them at the wedding,” Anderson shared, referring to Lee and his current wife, Brittany Furlan.