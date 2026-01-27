‘SNL’ Star Reveals Scandalous Double Meaning Behind Baby Daughter’s Name

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson will warm your heart and then make you think twice about the name he and his girlfriend chose for their new baby.

Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt named their newborn daughter Scottie, in honor of Davidson’s late father Scott Davidson, who died on duty as a firefighter during the Sept. 11 attacks, Davidson told Elite Daily on Tuesday. But the name Scottie also has a very different meaning for the couple. “She was conceived in Scotland,” he said.

Hewitt, 29, and Davidson, 32, documented their U.K. trip on Instagram in March last year, where they traveled to attend Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro’s wedding to fashion designer Vanessa DuBasso. Hewitt and Davidson were confirmed to be dating by a source to People only a few weeks prior.

Davidson said he “doesn't care as much, if at all, about anything else,” after becoming a father. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Endometriosis F

Davidson talked about fatherhood during his latest visit to The Tonight Show, where he told Jimmy Fallon, “All the clichés are true. It’s so much fun.”

He added, “It’s fun to see Elsie be a great mom. I love, you know, all this. They crap so much… we’re having a blast though.”

Though the couple is pleased with their name choices, Davidson explained that they went through “so many different” ones before landing on Scottie Rose.

Hewitt said that Scottie’s middle name has a maternal connection. “My middle name is Rose, and both of my sisters’ middle names are also Rose, because my mom’s maiden name had Rose in it,” she said. “So I wanted to have a little special part of them in her name, too.”

“Seeing Pete do this has been the most special thing,” Hewitt added. “I’m re-falling in love all over again. And I think we make a really good team.”

Davidson and his girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, gushed over one another as they discussed naming their daughter on Tuesday. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Davidson also told the site that his daughter has changed his outlook on life.

“I’ve always had anxiety about people pleasing and wanting to be the best at everything. But now I’m like, ‘If I could do that, that’d be cool. But if not, I get to hang out with” his daughter. “You genuinely don’t care as much, if at all, about anything else. Like movies or being in f---ing whatever.”