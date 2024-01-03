‘Pokémon Concierge’ Shows Off My Favorite Part of the Series

I’d hazard a guess that when most people think of Pokémon, they think of collecting and battling with cutesy monsters, in either video game or cartoon form. But as a lifelong, extremely obsessive Poké-nerd, I’ve always had a penchant for the series’ lighter side.

I obviously love classic games like Pokémon Red and Ruby, as well as action-oriented spinoffs like 2021’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus. But it was the release of picture-taking adventure game Pokémon Snap that made me want to get my first console, the Nintendo 64. I played the (unfairly maligned) TV-watching simulator Pokémon Channel to death. Pokémon Puzzle Challenge and Pokémon Pinball: Ruby and Sapphire rank highly among my most-played games of all time, Pokémon or otherwise. And even when playing the better known, fighting-and-collection-oriented entries, I relish any opportunity to wash, dress, or hang out with my ’mons. That your favorite Pokémon can walk around the map right alongside you is why Pokémon SoulSilver is my favorite game in the series, and possibly of all time.

My love for this mode of Pokémon is why I was so excited for Pokémon Concierge, the new Netflix series that premiered Dec. 28. It’s a beautifully animated, breezy watch starring a mix of Pokémon and the humans that love them. The stop-motion animated show opens with a woman named Haru, who recently had the worst week of her life. Her longtime boyfriend broke up with her over text. She showed up late to work, which lost her a big project. She spent hours making a curry that turned out horribly, did a terrible job cleaning up her eyebrows, and stepped in gum—twice. This woman needs a life change, and so she takes up a very cool, peaceful, lower-stress job helping out at a resort for Pokémon and their trainers.

This premise allows for a variety of different Pokémon to make appearances, from Haru’s best pal Psyduck to the wily trio of Panpour, Pansage, and Pansear. The animation does a wonderful job of bringing all of these diverse creatures to life, using different textures to diversify their models. Some Pokémon are made of felt, appearing soft to the touch; others have more of a clay-made look to them, with smoother skin. Watching them walk around shows obvious care and consideration, with some sprinting around on four paws, others stumbling around upright. The show’s high level of craftsmanship makes every small detail worth poring over in awe.

Concierge introduces each of these Pokémon under the assumption that viewers will be familiar with them, which they most likely are. But the show works well even for a more casual fan who only recognizes old favorites like Eevee or Bulbasaur, thanks to keeping Haru at the center. She’s a relatable lead, a workaholic who has to learn to chill out and enjoy life for a minute. The brisk story of Concierge stays focused on Haru’s efforts to shake off all the stress she arrived with. That the guests she’s helping along the way include a Magikarp that can’t swim and an adorably shy Pikachu are lovely bonuses.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the show’s best episode is the one featuring Pikachu. Pikachu is the franchise’s mascot, a role that requires it to be cheery and always spitting its catchphrase. (Like all Pokémon, that catchphrase is just Pikachu saying its own name—but very cutely!) But Pokémon Concierge plays with the typical notion of Pikachu by subverting our expectations of the adorable electric mouse: The Pikachu that Haru befriends is nervous around all the other guests, too afraid to blurt even a “Pika.” Haru’s efforts to give this heartbreakingly shy Pikachu some confidence are so adorable that I held back tears for 15 minutes straight.

Unfortunately, Pokémon Concierge stops here, just as it was getting going. Maybe all that luscious stop-motion animation made the show too expensive or grueling to animate beyond just four episodes. Even more disappointing is that the entire runtime is less than an hour. Netflix hasn’t announced a second season, but I’d love to see Pokémon dip back into this simple, low-stakes well for a TV show or a movie sometime soon. In the meantime, I’ll be taking pics of legendary creatures in New Pokémon Snapand watching my little Charmander nap in Pokémon Sleep.