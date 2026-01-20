‘Queer Eye’ Star Cites ‘Emotional Abuse’ as He Abruptly Ditches Cast

Only four out of the “Fab Five” Queer Eye showed up to promote the show’s 10th and final season.

Karamo Brown, who has been in the reality show cast’s since Netflix rebooted the show in 2018, bowed out of his scheduled morning show appearances with his co-stars at the last minute on Tuesday—opting to send in statements citing “emotional abuse” and “protecting his peace” instead.

Brown’s statements were read aloud by morning hosts Gayle King and Sheinelle Jones, during their appearance on CBS Mornings and Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.

“I hope everyone remembers the main theme I have tried to teach them over the past decade, which is to focus on and to protect their mental health and peace from people or a world who seek to destroy it; which is why I can’t be there today,” King read from Brown’s statement before asking costars Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tan France for their responses.

Porowski said that being "surprised" was an understatement, after Brown did not show up for their CBS Mornings interview. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Brown notably did not indicate any particular person from whom he needed to “protect” himself. The host’s assistant also told the show that Brown was concerned about being “bullied” if he appeared on the show. The Daily Beast has reached out to Brown’s rep for additional comment.

“Surprised is a fair understatement,” Porowski, 41, told King after the statement was read. “I will say, our Queer Eye family, we’ve been doing this for almost a decade, which is pretty wild to believe, and families are complicated, and we’re definitely not excluded from that.”

Last week, several outlets noted that Brown had unfollowed Porowski, Brent, and France on Instagram. Van Ness tried to smooth over a rumored rift when he told CBS that Brown “has taught people to center what they need. And I’m actually really proud of him.”

Porowski said that being "surprised" was an understatement, after Brown did not show up for their CBS Mornings interview. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

“It’s really beautiful. We do need to center what’s best for us sometimes. And I take my hat off to him for doing that today,” he continued.

Van Ness was accused of emotionally “abusive” behavior and “rage issues” on the Queer Eye set in a Rolling Stone exposé in 2024, which he has vehemently denied.

Brown’s no-show caused more awkwardness later when the group joined Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, during which he added accusations of “emotional abuse” to a new statement—and sent in a video.

As read by Jones, Brown said he “has felt mentally and emotionally abused for years,” and “to protect himself and his peace,” he would not be appearing on the program alongside his co-stars.

Cast members Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, and Jeremiah Brent were asked to respond to Brown's statements during both Tuesday morning appearances. Today with Jenna & Sheinelle/NBC

“I just want to say thank you to all the fans that supported us and rocked with us for ten seasons,” he added in the video, “and just like the themes of this season, I’m modeling what I believe is most important, which I want to remind you all, love yourselves and protect yourselves.”

“That’s why I’m here at home and not there. But continue to watch the show,” he added, thanking the crew and Netflix executives, but leaving out his four co-hosts.