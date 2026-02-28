‘Real Housewives’ Star Posts Tribute Days After Son’s Death

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby is mourning the sudden loss of her 23-year-old son, Robert Cosby Jr., sharing a brief but heartbreaking tribute just days after his death on Monday.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram Friday night, posting a throwback photo of herself and her son smiling together. The image was set to a remix of “Time After Time” by Jessica Mauboy—a nostalgic choice that served as the background to her emotional post.

“I’m going to Miss My bubs,” she wrote simply, adding a prayer hands emoji alongside a string of hearts and teary faces.

Mary Cosby took to social media to pay tribute to her deceased son Robert Jr. Cosby. Mary Cosby/ Instagram

The understated caption belied the wave of grief that followed. While comments on the post were limited, tributes quickly poured in from across the Real Housewives universe.

Her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose responded with a series of heart emojis, while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Bozoma Saint John left a personal note, reflecting on the captured moment.

“Whatever you were saying or whatever you were doing when this photo was snapped is one that comes instantly rushing back when you see the photo,” she wrote. “I pray that the good memories will keep you uplifted ❤️.”

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Cast members left supporters comments on Mary Cosby's tribute post. Bravo/Koury Angelo/Bravo via Getty Ima

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmember, Kyle Richards, also shared her condolences, writing: “Beautiful picture, Mary. You’re an amazing mom and gave him so much love. May his memory be a blessing 🙏.”

A cause of death has not been publicly confirmed. However, TMZ reported that authorities responded to a call involving an apparent overdose.

Cosby had previously been open about her son’s struggles with substance abuse, addressing the issue on the show during Season 5. In an emotional conversation filmed when Robert Jr. was 21, the pair discussed his experimentation with drugs—one of the more raw and unfiltered storylines in the franchise.

Following that period, Cosby shared that her son had entered a rehabilitation program for a month and appeared to be on a better path.

Robert Jr.’s life had also been marked by legal troubles in recent months. In September, he was arrested in connection with an alleged break-in at his stepfather’s home and accused of assaulting an unidentified individual. He later served two months in jail and was released on February 3.

Fans who had followed that journey in real time returned to social media to express their condolences in response to the video, which was also shared on Cosby’s X account. Many pointed to the vulnerability Cosby showed on camera.

“I am so sorry for your loss,” one user wrote. “Seeing your love for him through my screen was so powerful… y’all were raw and real.”

Filming for season 7 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been postponed following the sudden death of Mary Cosby's son Bravo/Clifton Prescod/Bravo via Getty

Others shared their own experiences with loss, with another user noting that losing a child is “the worst thing in the world.”

Despite the tumultuous time, sources close to the Real Housewives production team told TMZ that Cosby plans to be part of Season 7’s filming, which is currently in pre-production.