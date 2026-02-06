Details of Rob Reiner’s Oscars Tribute Revealed

Two stars from the seminal ‘80s hit When Harry Met Sally plan to reunite on stage for a touching tribute to the beloved late director Rob Reiner at this year’s Oscars.

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan will present a segment honoring the film titan at the 98th Academy Awards next month, Page Six Hollywood reports, though details of their tribute remain scarce at this stage.

Reiner and his wife of almost four decades Michele, a photographer, were found dead from multiple stab wounds at their Brentwood home in Los Angeles last December.

Former co-stars Crystal and Ryan reunited last year to present the Academy Award for Best Picture to the film Anora. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The couple’s son, Nick Reiner, who is known to have long struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The family is understood to have attended a party at comedian Conan O’Brien’s house the night before the alleged killings, where Rob and Nick reportedly got into a loud argument.

Nick Reiner is currently in jail awaiting trial for the murder of his parents. Adela Loconte/WireImage

Nick’s bail was initially set at $4 million but was later revoked. He’s currently being held in custody as proceedings continue.

Known for such landmark films as This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride and A Few Good Men, Reiner and his wife’s deaths shocked the nation, prompting an outpouring of tributes from a wide variety of prominent entertainment figures the director had worked with throughout his storied career.

“There is no other director who has his range. He was always at the top of his game,” close friends and collaborators, among them Crystal, Albert Brooks and Larry David, wrote in a joint statement to mark the couple’s passing.

“They were a special force together—dynamic, unselfish and inspiring,” they added. “We were their friends, and we will miss them forever.”

Reiner was a long-standing critic of President Donald Trump. The president further shocked the nation with his response to the director’s alleged killing, attributing Reiner’s death to a case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Crystal and Ryan’s representatives for comment on this story.