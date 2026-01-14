Pop Star: Why I Hated Elon Musk ‘Before It Was Cool’

“I always hated Elon Musk,” Robyn declared.

“I always hated him, way before it was cool to hate him,” the Swedish pop star told hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers on the Las Culturistas podcast Wednesday. “Because there was a time when it wasn’t cool to hate him.”

Robyn told "Las Culturistas" hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang that she's hated Elon Musk ever since his "tacky" Tesla space launch. YouTube/screengrab

The Grammy-nominated singer said her dislike of the billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX stemmed from his launching a cherry-red Tesla Roadster into space with David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” playing from the stereo.

“As if there wasn’t enough s--t floating around,” Robyn said of the launch. She was enraged by “the fact that any commercial company can decide what to do with natural resources and also do tacky things, like sending a stupid f---ing car into space.”

Yang agreed, emphasizing the word “tacky.”

In 2021, Musk launched a Tesla Roadster as the first payload for SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying a mannequin and a copy of David Bowie's "Space Oddity." SpaceX/Getty Images

Rogers similarly concurred, saying that nearly all of Musk’s recent actions make his skin “crawl,” especially the use of Bowie’s song for the orbital stunt.

“That’s not what he was talking about. Whatever you think. No,” Rogers yelled about the misuse of Bowie’s song. “Whatever you think, you can’t talk about David Bowie.”

Musk was not the only billionaire on the receiving end of the podcast’s scorn.

“I also think we should hate on Jeff Bezos,” Robyn, whose new album, Sexistential, is set to be released in March, continued.

“100 percent,” replied Rogers.

The Swedish singer recalled the time the Amazon founder launched himself into space with his private, civilian space company, Blue Origin. After the out-of-atmosphere expedition, Bezos told NBC that Earth is a “little gem of a planet,” and that society needs to “take all heavy industry, all polluting industry, and move it into space” to protect it.

Jeff Bezos brought along Amelia Earhart's flying goggles for an out-of-atmosphere space expedition that he says gave him a greater appreciation for Earth. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“So you have to destroy the human race, destroy the environment, to go up, so that we all can have you realize this thing that everyone else understands?” Robyn said. “Nobody else had to do that to get that this is important.”

“Now that I cut off my leg, I realize that it would be better to have two,” Rogers joked.

“But it’s not your leg, it’s everybody’s leg,” Robyn added.

“It’s the one leg we share,” Yang replied.

Robyn used her time on "Las Culturistas" to discuss her new album, her tantric writing process, and her hatred for Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“All these guys are missing something. That line of billionaires that was behind Trump, when he was inaugurated,” Rogers said. “I do believe they are without souls and without an empathetic function.”