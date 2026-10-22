RACE TO THE BOTTOM Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Sign Trump’s ‘Dementia Is Winning’ The long-time Trump nemesis pointed out evidence that she claims shows the president is losing his mind.

Rosie O’Donnell has called Donald Trump’s mental health into question, declaring that the “dementia is winning.”

The longtime Trump nemesis used an appearance on journalist Jim Acosta’s podcast to pinpoint the exact moment from the campaign trail that she claims demonstrates the president, 80, is deteriorating.

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O’Donnell, 64, and Acosta, 55, spoke about Trump’s bizarre comments on male MAGA candidates’ bodies—and his particular fascination with Ohio Sen. Jon Husted’s bottom.

Trump is a big admirer of Husted. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

“For some reason,” said Acosta, “he thinks his best closing message in the final days of the campaign is talking about other dudes’ butts. He’s been talking about this senator from Ohio who’s in a tough race for re-election, Jon Husted, and keeps talking about how he’s examined his a--.”

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The two looked at footage of Trump thirsting over the MAGA senator’s body, openly admitting that he is “studying” it, and later, saying Husted’s “a--, s--t, it’s like, it’s like a pile of muscle.”

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O’Donnell called the incident “freaky,” adding, “I mean, the absurdity. Every time I read something like that, you know, about kids getting transgender surgery, I think of them eating cats and eating dogs. And people fell for that, too.”

“I mean, he was looking at his a--, his shoe size. What comes next? I wonder, Donald,” she said, laughing, “What are you thinking about, mushroom man?”

US comedian Rosie O'Donnell addresses a protest against US President Donald Trump in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 6, 2018. NICHOLAS KAMM/NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

“I don’t know. It’s just, for me, uh, you know, the dementia is winning,” she assessed. “Let’s just say that, because there’s no way that any public figure would be speaking the way he does and then, you know, loving the characteristics of the body of a man and telling beautiful women, ‘Quiet, piggy.’”

O’Donnell said that Trump’s consistent rhetoric about MAGA men also illustrates his misogyny. “You know, this is like misogyny beyond misogyny, right?” she said. “Everything in a man he thinks is great, and everything in a woman he thinks is horrible, and for him to criticize and dismiss.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump has boasted about acing four cognitive tests since returning to office, bragging about being able to identify various animals featured on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.

The test is used to detect signs of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, or other conditions, not measure IQ.

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The president and O’Donnell, an actress and former host of The View, have feuded for two decades. While she hosted the ABC talk show, O’Donnell publicly criticized Trump, then a reality TV star, for his relationships and controversial behavior. Trump subsequently called O’Donnell “a woman out of control.”

Their strained relationship worsened after Trump assumed the presidency, and O’Donnell became a fierce critic of his policies and agenda. Trump has often responded with vitriol, even threatening to revoke O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship after the actress decided to move to Ireland in the wake of his second election win.

This past summer, O’Donnell returned to television with a guest hosting gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, using her week-long run to annihilate the president. In September, she collaborated with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein to target the Trump administration and its corruption.

Rosie O’Donnell sings “I Am Woman” with survivors of Epstein. Instagram/@rosie

O’Donnell’s assessment of the president’s mental condition follows several eyebrow-raising incidents, including a viral video in which Trump was captured waving determinedly to nobody.

Acosta agreed with O’Donnell, saying, “I think he is definitely in decline and it’s accelerating quickly, and so I don’t know what we do for two more years.”

O’Donnell concluded with a plea before the Nov. 3 midterms.

“How is this happening in America? Have you had enough? Well, on November 3rd, we have the voice to make a change. We can stop this insanity. We really can, and we should, and we will. And I believe in the United States,” she said. “I believe when we’ve faced horrific situations—not quite as bad as this, but nearly—we’ve always rebounded and come back. And that has to be the story that continues for the next generation.”

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