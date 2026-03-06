A-List Couple Makes First Public Appearance in Over a Decade

Hollywood’s most private A-list couple made their first public appearance in over 10 years.

On Thursday, Ryan Gosling brought out his wife, actress Eva Mendes, for a birthday surprise on The Tonight Show while promoting his new film, Project Hail Mary.

Eva Mendes joined husband Ryan Gosling on "The Tonight Show" for their first joint public apperance in over a decade. YouTube/screengrab

“She has no idea we’re doing this, by the way,” host Jimmy Fallon, 51, told the audience.

“Now, here’s the thing, you might find me in the Hudson River tomorrow,” Gosling, 45, joked.

In honor of his character in the film, who is a school teacher-turned-unlikely astronaut, the Tonight Show audience was entirely filled with teachers, as well as the band directors for the North Bergen High School marching band.

“You have no idea how much she loves teachers,” Gosling added. “She has her hall monitor sash still from when she was a kid. She hangs it proudly in the house.”

An audience filled with teachers and a high school marching band performed for the actress's 52nd birthday. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

The audience and a marching band performed the “Happy Birthday” song for the actress’s 52nd birthday, much to her surprise.

“You’ll cut all this, right?” Mendes asked. “No! Oh, my God! OK.”

Gosling and Mendes began their relationship on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, where they played a husband-and-wife pair. The actors began dating while shooting the film, though they kept it under wraps during the film’s press tour the next fall.

Mendes largely retired from acting to raise the two daughters she shares with Gosling. YouTube/screengrab

In 2014, Eva Mendes took a hiatus from acting after the birth of the couple’s first daughter, Esmerelda. Soon after the couple had their second daughter, Amanda, in 2016, Gosling earned a Golden Globe for La La Land. In his acceptance speech, Gosling acknowledged his wife’s sacrifice.

“While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother with his battle with cancer,” Gosling said. “If she hadn’t taken all that on so that I could have this experience, there would surely be someone else up here other than me. So, sweetheart, thank you.”

Since the couple met, Mendes has only acted in three projects, once in the Gosling-directed Lost, once as a voice actor, and once in a television movie.

Outside of acting, Mendes has launched her own fashion line, Eva by Eva Mendes, which is sold by New York & Co. She also authored a children’s book in 2024, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.