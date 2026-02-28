Ryan Gosling Stages Wild ‘Jeopardy!’ Stunt to Plug New Film

Ryan Gosling has treated fans to a quirky Jeopardy!-themed promo for his latest film, Project Hail Mary.

Appearing as a contestant on the long-running game show, Gosling stands as the leading contestant who is asked in the final round of the show a question he doesn’t know the answer to and has to throw a Hail Mary—get it?

“This specific type of injury has made news at least since 1967 when it happened to Boston Red Sox star player Jim Lonborg,” host Ken Jennings says.

The game sees Gosling double his winnings in the final round. Jeopardy! / YouTube

The term, originating from the Catholic prayer, is used to describe someone attempting a last-ditch effort with little hope of success.

Gosling’s long-shot answer to the question, “IDK”—an acronym for “I don’t know”—is accepted by Jennings in a surprise twist, resulting in Gosling claiming victory over rival contestant Michael Harris, who had the correct answer, ACL.

“What a Hail Mary from our champion, Ryan Gosling,” Jennings says.

Ryand Gosling on 'Jeopardy!' as a promotion for his film 'Project Hail Mary'. Jeopardy! / YouTube

The video, released by the official Jeopardy! YouTube channel, is clearly a parody. But Gosling’s answer could in fact be considered correct as it does indeed stand for “internal derangement of the knee,” the broad term for the range of injuries that an ACL tear would include.

Project Hail Mary is based on a book of the same name by Andy Weir, author of The Martian. In it, Gosling plays a science teacher who wakes up on a spaceship and must solve a scientific mystery to save Earth.

The film is directed by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the duo behind 21 Jump Street, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, and The LEGO Movie. It co-stars Sandra Hüller and Milana Vayntrub and is set to hit cinemas next month.

Ryan Gosling speaks about 'Project Hail Mary' during CinemaCon 2025. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Notable Jeopardy! contestant Mehal Shah commented on the promotional video that Gosling’s competitors are real staff on the show.

“Laura Sanzo is a contestant producer who helps keep us contestants from freaking out in the green room,” the two-time Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard winner wrote.

“Michael Harris is the researcher who also controls when the buzzer system unlocks.”