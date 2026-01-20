Sarah Silverman Reveals NSFW Bet With Fellow ‘SNL’ Alum

Sarah Silverman shared an NSFW anecdote from her days on Saturday Night Live.

Silverman, 50, appeared on Monday night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. The comedian reminisced with Meyers, 52, about SNL’s 50th anniversary last year, during which the two sat with fellow comedian Jon Lovitz as singer Paul McCartney was about to perform. Silverman hilariously revealed that she and Lovitz made a bizarre bet before the musician began his set.

“Paul McCartney was about to sing, and [Lovitz] leans over and he goes, ‘If I can guess what song he’s gonna sing, will you show me a picture of your vagina?” Silverman recalled.

Sarah Silverman and Seth Meyers reminisced about SNL on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

“I said, ‘Absolutely,’” Silverman told the audience. “I said, ‘Absolutely. Deal.’”

Lovitz, 68, then correctly guessed “Golden Slumbers,” a hit song from the Beatles’ 1969 album Abbey Road.

“From my vantage point, I did not know this had happened,” Meyers added, describing how he was sitting next to Silverman and Lovitz as McCartney started singing. “I watch Lovitz turn to you and go, ‘I knew it! A bet’s a bet!’” Meyers said to Silverman that he didn’t know this conversation transpired until she revealed the bet to him.

“And you told me, and I’m like, ‘This is the best story,’” the late-night show host said.

Silverman did not say whether she made good on the bet.

All three comedians had stints on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Lovitz was a cast member on SNL from 1985 to 1990 and was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards during his tenure. Meyers was a cast member for 13 years, winning an Emmy for “Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics” in 2011. Silverman was briefly a writer and featured player on SNL during its 19th season, from 1993 to 1994.

Comedian Jon Lovitz was nominated for two Emmys during his 'SNL' tenure. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Silverman told Meyers that getting to be a part of SNL’s 50th anniversary was “amazing,” despite having been a cast member for only one season. Both she and Meyers added that sitting with Lovitz at the celebration was “a dream come true.”

Silverman’s latest comedy special, PostMortem, appeared on Netflix in May 2025.