Savannah Guthrie’s Brother Issues Fresh Plea to Mom’s Abductors

Savannah Guthrie’s brother has issued a direct appeal to the people holding their 84-year-old mother.

Cameron Guthrie, a 61-year-old retired fighter pilot, delivered a message on behalf of the distraught family in a video posted to Savannah’s Instagram account on Thursday.

“Whoever is out there holding our mother. We want to hear from you,” he said. “We haven’t heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward.”

“But first we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact,” he concluded.

The fresh appeal from Cameron followed a tearful video message recorded with his siblings, Today show host Savannah, 54, and writer-jeweler Annie, 56, on Wednesday.

“We live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated,” Savannah said, addressing the possible captors. “We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing just north of Tucson, Arizona, over the weekend.

According to a timeline from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Nancy was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, when she was dropped off at home in the affluent neighborhood of Catalina Foothills by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.

Hours later, in the dead of the night, Nancy’s doorbell camera disconnected and her pacemaker app was disconnected from her phone. She was no longer home when her family came to check on her just before noon on Feb. 1.

A timeline of Nancy Guthrie’s abduction, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Pima County Sheriff’s Department

“We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC on Monday.

An FBI missing person poster describes Nancy as 5′4″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

The FBI issued a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie. FBI

Earlier on Thursday, investigators confirmed that the blood spotted by news cameras outside Nancy’s front door belonged to her.

The chilling case has caught the attention of America, with President Donald Trump directing federal law enforcement to be at the family’s “complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY.”

Donald Trump posts about Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy on Truth Social. screen grab

“We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely,” he wrote in a Truth Social post. “The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family.”