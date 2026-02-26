‘Seinfeld’ Star Books First Starring TV Role Since ‘Veep’

The most acclaimed comedy actress in TV history is coming back to the small screen.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played iconic roles in Seinfeld and Veep, is set to star in a new Apple TV limited series, Variety reported.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Selena Meyer on "Veep," will star in a new Apple TV limited series. Courtesy HBO Max

Louis-Dreyfus, 65, will helm the new series, which is inspired by a New York Magazine article titled “The Nanny Squatter” by Bindu Bansinath, alongside Saturday Night Live alum Cecily Strong.

The series is described as “a couple whose lives are upended after welcoming a seemingly ideal caregiver into their home, only to find boundaries blurred and control slipping as the arrangement spirals into a tense, unsettling power struggle.”

Louis-Dreyfus has won 8 acting Emmys and has been nominated 26 times as an actor and producer. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Since Veep, which delivered her six consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Seriesended in 2019, Louis-Dreyfus has not led a TV show.

Besides guest-starring in shows, she has produced several movies, including Oscar-nominated If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. That film’s director, Mary Bronstein, is attached to write and direct the new show.

After a three-year stint on SNL in the early ’80s, Louis-Dreyfus launched herself to stardom through her role as Elaine Benes on the wildly popular sitcom Seinfeld. Her quirky, offbeat comedic performance propelled her to her first of 11 Emmy wins.

Louis-Dreyfus became an at-home TV star through her iconic role as Elaine Benes on "Seinfeld" in the '90s. Joey Delvalle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In the early 2000s, Louis-Dreyfus starred in the CBS sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine, which earned her another Emmy win. Two years after CBS canceled the sitcom in 2010, she began Veep, the show that would further cement her in the pantheon of TV greatness.

On Veep, the Mark Twain Prize winner played Vice President Selina Meyer, who scraped, insulted, and quipped her way ever nearer the White House. The HBO show was critically acclaimed and earned Louis-Dreyfus an Emmy win in every season but one.

Cecily Strong, an 11-season veteran of NBC, will co-star with Louis-Dreyfus on the new Apple TV series. Dana Edelson/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Strong, 42, who capped off an 11-season run on SNL in 2022, recently starred in Schmigadoon! alongside Keegan-Michael Key. The musical theater comedy is currently being adapted into a Broadway production.

The limited series has not yet been titled or given a release date. It will stream on Apple TV.

Louis-Dreyfus responded to the announcement on Instagram with one word: “Psyched.”