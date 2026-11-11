WHAT?! Late-Night Host Reveals Problem With Trump’s Weird Biden Claim The current president was shockingly warm to his political rival.

Donald Trump nemesis and late-night host Seth Meyers has ripped apart the president’s alleged claim to Joe Biden.

The political rivals reportedly shared some friendly moments, according to shocking revelations in the former president’s new memoir, Promise Me, America, which will be released on November 17.

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“In his forthcoming memoir, former President Joe Biden details his Oval Office meeting with President Trump after the 2024 election, and writes that Trump told him they would have been good friends, ‘if it weren’t for politics,’” began Meyers on Tuesday night.

“What?!” Meyers responded. “How would they even have met? Do you really think this guy would be allowed on the Amtrak quiet car?”

“How would they even have met?" asked Meyers. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Biden, 83, said Trump, 80, expressed this sentiment after he won the 2024 election against Kamala Harris, during a visit to the Oval Office.

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“He was immediately chatty and surprised me by adopting a tone so friendly that I thought he might be putting me on,” Biden wrote. “It bordered on fawning.”

Trump reportedly added, “Yes, if it weren’t for politics, we’d spend all our time golfing together.”

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Biden also shared that Trump wrote him a shockingly warm letter when the latter left the White House, despite claiming that the election was stolen and refusing to remain for the inauguration.

The letter, dated Jan. 20, 2021, allegedly read, “You now have the opportunity to choose your place in history, and I know you will be true to yourself and the American people.”

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats. Largely, they did not change history, they were just swept along in its relentless tide. This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people,” Trump, then 74, said.

The legitimacy of whether Trump himself wrote the note has come into question.

The warm words came despite a more public war of words between the two. Trump once called Biden “the worst candidate” in history and branded him “Sleepy Joe” throughout multiple election cycles.

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