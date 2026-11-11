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WHAT?!

Late-Night Host Reveals Problem With Trump’s Weird Biden Claim

The current president was shockingly warm to his political rival.

By Meera Navlakha

Donald Trump nemesis and late-night host Seth Meyers has ripped apart the president’s alleged claim to Joe Biden.

The political rivals reportedly shared some friendly moments, according to shocking revelations in the former president’s new memoir, Promise Me, America, which will be released on November 17.

“In his forthcoming memoir, former President Joe Biden details his Oval Office meeting with President Trump after the 2024 election, and writes that Trump told him they would have been good friends, ‘if it weren’t for politics,’” began Meyers on Tuesday night.

“What?!” Meyers responded. “How would they even have met? Do you really think this guy would be allowed on the Amtrak quiet car?”

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets U.S. President Joe Biden as he arrives for inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

“How would they even have met?" asked Meyers.

Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Biden, 83, said Trump, 80, expressed this sentiment after he won the 2024 election against Kamala Harris, during a visit to the Oval Office.

“He was immediately chatty and surprised me by adopting a tone so friendly that I thought he might be putting me on,” Biden wrote. “It bordered on fawning.”

U.S. President Donald Trump.
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Trump reportedly added, “Yes, if it weren’t for politics, we’d spend all our time golfing together.”

Biden also shared that Trump wrote him a shockingly warm letter when the latter left the White House, despite claiming that the election was stolen and refusing to remain for the inauguration.

The letter, dated Jan. 20, 2021, allegedly read, “You now have the opportunity to choose your place in history, and I know you will be true to yourself and the American people.”

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats. Largely, they did not change history, they were just swept along in its relentless tide. This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people,” Trump, then 74, said.

US President-elect Donald Trump greets outgoing President Joe Biden as he arrives for inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
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The legitimacy of whether Trump himself wrote the note has come into question.

The warm words came despite a more public war of words between the two. Trump once called Biden “the worst candidate” in history and branded him “Sleepy Joe” throughout multiple election cycles.

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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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