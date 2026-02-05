‘Sex and the City’ Star Takes a Shot at Sarah Jessica Parker

Chris Noth is fanning the flames of his ongoing feud with Sex and the City costar Sarah Jessica Parker.

The actor behind Mr. Big said that he was “very lucky” to depart the now-cancelled SATC reboot, And Just Like That, after being killed off in its first episode.

At the 10th Blue Jacket Fashion Show, "Sex and the City" actor Chris Noth reignited his feud with Sarah Jessica Parker. JP Yim/Getty Images

In an interview with the Daily Mail at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show on Tuesday, Noth, 71, smiled and said he felt “very good” about not being very involved in the 2021 sequel to his beloved early-2000s show, continuing his dispute with Parker, 60.

In SATC, its sequels, and the reboot TV show, Noth starred as the on-again, off-again love interest, Mr. Big, to Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

And Just Like That ran for three seasons before abruptly announcing its end just two weeks before its August 2025 finale. Noth was supposed to return for a cameo in the series finale, but sexual assault allegations against him scuttled any such plans.

Asked if he had a comment on the feud, Noth replied sharply, “No, no, no, no, that’s over.”

Noth ignited feud rumors in December when his New Year’s Instagram post went viral. The former SATC star posted a gym photo, captioned “F--- new years - LETS GO!!!!”

Just three days after Parker received an honorary Golden Globe, Noth posted this image to Instagram, reigniting feud rumors. Instagram/screengrab

The post appeared to be purposely timed, coming just three days after Parker received an honorary Golden Globe award for her “outstanding contributions to the television industry.”

In the comments, someone asked the question, “You mean f--- sjp & her award right? Lol.” To which Noth replied, “Right.”

Afterwards, Noth returned to Instagram to snuff out the reaction to his “off-the-cuff, slightly sarcastic response,” though in a follow-up interview with People, he stood by his distancing from Parker.

“What’s gained is good,” Noth told People. “You know where people stand and you know who your real friends are and who they’re not.”

According to Noth, the SATC actors first began feuding after Parker released a joint statement in 2021 following sexual assault allegations against Noth. The actor was accused by three women, one reported by the Daily Beast and two more by The Hollywood Reporter.

Sarah Jessica Parker earned a Carol Burnett Award, the Golden Globe Awards' honorary award for "outstanding contributions to the television industry." Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Parker, alongside SATC costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, issued a statement in support of the accusers.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the letter began. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

In a 2022 interview, Parker said she has not spoken to Noth since the allegations. Noth has since denied the allegations but admitted to adultery.

“I strayed on my wife, and it’s devastating to her and not a very pretty picture,” he said in 2023. “What it isn’t is a crime.”

Noth and Parker starred as an onscreen couple in "Sex and the City" and its sequels before the actors parted ways following sexual assault allegations against Noth. HBO/Getty Images

He told People, though, that he found the letter “hurtful.”

“We’re not friends, I think that’s pretty obvious,” Noth said. “The statement that they put out—which was nothing more than brand management, really—I don’t know, it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising.”