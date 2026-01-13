‘Sex and the City’ Star Ignites Feud With Sarah Jessica Parker

Chris Noth, 71, appeared to take a swipe at former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker this week when he endorsed a fan’s profane jab at her recent Golden Globes honor.

Noth, who did not attend the ceremony, responded to a fan comment on Instagram that appeared to celebrate Parker being taken down a peg. The interaction unfolded beneath a photo Noth posted of himself at the gym, seated menacingly while gripping two dumbbells, captioned: “F&@k New Years – LETS GO!!!!”

One follower replied: “You mean f— SJP & her award right? Lol.” Noth responded simply: “Right.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative of Parker for comment.

The remark came just days after Parker was honored with the Carol Burnett Award, presented during a January 6 pre-taped segment of the Golden Globes. The award—first given to Carol Burnett in 2019—recognizes performers who have made an enduring impact on television and film, both on and off screen.

Parker’s recognition stood in stark contrast to Noth’s current position in the industry. The two actors worked together for years on Sex and the City, where Noth’s Mr. Big played Parker’s love interest and eventual husband, with the pair later reuniting briefly in HBO’s sequel series, And Just Like That.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth in And Just Like That... HBO

That reunion, however, was short-lived. Just days after the sequel’s premiere in December 2021, two women came forward to The Hollywood Reporter, accusing Noth of sexually assaulting them in separate incidents years apart.

The women—identified under pseudonyms—alleged encounters in 2004 and 2015 that they described as violent and traumatic. One said seeing Noth promoted again during the show’s rollout resurfaced memories she had “buried for so many years.”

Following the report, Parker and her Sex and the City co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement expressing support for the women who came forward.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the actresses said at the time. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in New York City doing press for And Just Like That. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Noth denied the allegations, telling the outlet the claims were “categorically false,” while acknowledging that he knew the women and insisting the encounters were consensual.

Shortly thereafter, a third woman accused Noth of sexual assault in a report published by The Daily Beast, alleging an incident in 2010 while she was working as a hostess and lounge singer in New York City. Noth at the time denied the claim, with his representatives stating that he had “no idea who this woman is.”

The fallout following the allegations was swift. Peloton pulled an advertisement featuring Noth that had played on his character’s dramatic death in And Just Like That. While CBS quickly fired him from The Equalizer, where he had played William Bishop.

The blows didn’t end there, with Entertainment Arts Research axing their $12 million brand deal with the actor.

Since the allegations surfaced, Noth has largely disappeared from mainstream projects, with just one film role since 2021 as Loren in The Cutman.