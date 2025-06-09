Sly and the Family Stone Frontman Dies at 82

Sly Stone, the frontman of seminal San Francisco psychedelic funk group Sly & the Family, has died at the age of 82, according to his family.

In a statement shared with People on Monday, Stone’s family said his passing comes after a “prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues.” They added, “Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.”

Stone is survived by his children Novena Carmel, Sylvette Robinson, and Sylvester Stewart, Jr.

1968: Psychedelic soul group "Sly & The Family Stone" pose for a portrait in 1968. (L-R) Rosie Stone, Larry Graham, Sly Stone, Freddie Stone, Gregg Errico, Jerry Martini, Cynthia Robinson. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Michael Ochs Archives

Stone was recently the subject of the documentary Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius). The film chronicled the musician’s life and legacy as the head of the influential band, which consisted of three of the original core members, Sly, his brother and sister Freddie and Rose and Stone, as well as Larry Graham, Cynthia Robinson, Jerry Martini, and Greg Errico.

CIRCA 1974: Musician Sly Stone of the psychedelic soul group "Sly Stone And The Family Stone" poses for a portrait holding an American Muic Award in circa 1974. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Helmed by Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar-winning director, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the documentary examined the group’s rise to exponential heights of influence on the pop, soul, rock and funk music—and fashion—of the 1960s and 70s, through Stone’s battle with drug addictions at the crux of its success. He became sober in 2019, which he chronicled in his 2023 memoir Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 22: Musician's Sly Stone (L), George Clinton and John Frusciante appear at Clinton's 67th birthday party at Zune on July 22, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images

Stone’s family recognized his impact as they thanked fans for their enduring support in their statement following his death: “Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable.”