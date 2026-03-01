‘SNL’ Digs Up Damning Clip of Trump Making a Fool of Himself on Iran

“Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost used President Trump’s own words to dunk on his Saturday morning invasion of Iran.

“This attack might be a bad idea,” said the Saturday Night Live star. “I don’t know. I’m not really an expert on Iran. So let’s hear from someone who can explain why we might have done it...”

Jost played a clip of Trump in 2011 angrily speculating over then-President Barack Obama’s foreign policy regarding Iran.

“Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate,” Trump said. “He’s weak and he’s ineffective.”

Jost sarcastically replied to the clip, “See, now that’s the Trump I voted for."

Jost also said about Trump’s attack, “I’m starting to worry that President Trump might not win that Peace Prize.”

He joked further, “After launching a massive military strike against Iran, Trump announced hours ago that they officially killed the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and replaced him with, oh my God, the guy from Venezuela?”

Jost showed a picture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who the U.S. military captured during a controversial attack on the country ordered by the Trump administration in January.

SNL, Colin Jost with photoshopped picture of Nicolas Maduro. (NBC) NBC

Michael Che zeroed in on Israel’s heavy involvement with Trump’s invasion of Iran.

“Detractors on CNN are saying that Trump had no authorization for this war,” Che said. “But he actually did: Netanyahu said it was OK.”

The joke was accompanied by a picture of the Israeli Prime Minister.

SNL, Michael Che talking about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (NBC) NBC

Che drew a surprisingly muted reaction from the audience with his last joke on the subject.

“I can’t believe our leader could just attack Iran with no vote, no permission from Congress or anything. I mean, what is this, Iran?”