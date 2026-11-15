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SAVAGE

‘SNL’ Host John Mulaney Takes Down Toxic Trump Goon

John Mulaney called the controversial Cabinet member a “whack-a**” leader.

By Michael Boyle

Frequent SNL host John Mulaney showed off his surprisingly brutal impression of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“I’m the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services,” Mulaney said in an over-the-top scratchy voice. “My, my, my father was a good man, and I’m a lousy man, but I have same name. Am I good if I have same name as father?”

“No, please, let me be in charge of your bones and your tummy,” Mulaney continued in his Kennedy impression. “Please, allow me to control how your blood feels in your butt and everywhere.”

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
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“I had right-wing friends, they used to be down with him. No one likes him,” Mulaney said about Kennedy.

“You dumba---, your thing can’t be the measles,” Mulaney told the secretary. “That can’t be your project, giving people the measles.”

“I’ve known that dude for over a decade,” Mulaney revealed. “You shouldn’t be in the government if I’ve known you for over a decade.”

The comedian explained further, “When I first moved to New York, Robert Kennedy Jr. was like an environmental lawyer. He wasn’t really. He would just join cases late if they were about to be successful. He’d be like, ‘Are you about to win? I’m part of this, too.’”

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Michael Boyle

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Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle

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