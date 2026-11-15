SAVAGE ‘SNL’ Host John Mulaney Takes Down Toxic Trump Goon John Mulaney called the controversial Cabinet member a “whack-a**” leader.

Frequent SNL host John Mulaney showed off his surprisingly brutal impression of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“I’m the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services,” Mulaney said in an over-the-top scratchy voice. “My, my, my father was a good man, and I’m a lousy man, but I have same name. Am I good if I have same name as father?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, please, let me be in charge of your bones and your tummy,” Mulaney continued in his Kennedy impression. “Please, allow me to control how your blood feels in your butt and everywhere.”

“I had right-wing friends, they used to be down with him. No one likes him,” Mulaney said about Kennedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You dumba---, your thing can’t be the measles,” Mulaney told the secretary. “That can’t be your project, giving people the measles.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“I’ve known that dude for over a decade,” Mulaney revealed. “You shouldn’t be in the government if I’ve known you for over a decade.”

The comedian explained further, “When I first moved to New York, Robert Kennedy Jr. was like an environmental lawyer. He wasn’t really. He would just join cases late if they were about to be successful. He’d be like, ‘Are you about to win? I’m part of this, too.’”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register