OUCH ‘SNL’ Host Takes Brutal Shot at MAGA-Friendly ‘Wh**e’ Controversy Inde Navarrette did not appear to appreciate Shane Gillis’ SNL monologue. NBC

Saturday Night Live host Inde Navarrette has included a sharp dig at the show’s previous host, Shane Gillis, in her monologue.

Gillis sparked outrage earlier this month when he complained about women’s outfits at the gym in his own monologue. He joked that women at the gym “dress like wh----s now.”

Navarrette responded by mentioning in her own monologue that she’s been cast as the superhero Rogue in the new X-Men movie.

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“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m going to be in a Marvel movie,” she said. “And I know it’s really important for Marvel that you get really fit, so I’ve been working out a lot.”

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She continued, to major laughs and applause, “So every morning I put on my little wh--- outfit and I hit the gym.”

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