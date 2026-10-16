ROLE MODEL Megyn Kelly Makes MAGA-Friendly ‘SNL’ Host Into Hero for Crude Joke Kelly, once skewered for wearing a revealing dress to meet diplomats, praised Gillis for his “honesty.”

MAGA host Megyn Kelly is praising Shane Gillis’ Saturday Night Live monologue.

Kelly applauded Gillis, who’s under fire for saying women “dress like w---es now” at the gym, for “talking honestly about it” on her Megyn Kelly Show. The host told her viewers that when she was an aerobics instructor from the late ’80s through the early 2000s, “People just didn’t dress like that back then.”

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Shane Gillis during the monologue on Saturday, October 10. NBC/Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty

Kelly also harped on how women dress when she went after Trump’s new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, whom she argued should “cover up a little bit more underneath that suit jacket” while at the podium.

Kelly herslef has been under fire for her attire choices while on the job. SPUTNIK/REUTERS

The former Fox News and NBC reporter has been heavily criticized several times for her on-the-job attire. In 2016, she caught flak for wearing spaghetti straps to the Republican National Convention. In 2017, she wore an off-the-shoulder dress with black spaghetti straps and a thigh-high slit to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event at Konstantin Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia—which drew more outcry.

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She told The New York Times in a profile titled “No One Tells Megyn Kelly What to Wear” in defense of her 2016 appearance, “It was a lovely dress.”

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“I just thought: ‘Yes, I can do this. I can be smart and challenging while I wear spaghetti straps, and everyone is just going to have to get their heads around that.”

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But Gillis was right to call out women for their gym attire, she said on Thursday. The comedian said in his Saturday monologue, “I haven’t been to the gym in so long I didn’t know women just dress like wh---es now? I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe it,” Gillis said at one point.

“Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts? Those neon, they’re like artificial bait-colored. And the wrinkles go around the cheeks, and all combine at the butthole. And don’t look; you’re not allowed to look. For real, don’t look because they are filming. I’m in the background of like 10 TikToks right now.”

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The comments have drawn criticism and mockery from SNL alums Cecily Strong and Ego Nwodim, as well as other celebrities like Grammy-winning musician Maren Morris and The Good Wife star Martha Plimpton.

Ego Nwodum was one of the celebrities who either mocked or condemned Gillis' joke. Ego Nwodim/Instagram

Kelly said after rolling the clip, “Now, the left is having a meltdown over this, as though he pulled some woman’s clothes off in a gym and called her a wh---.”

Cecily Strong also spoke out on social media. Instagram/ @cecilystrong

“Just to be clear, he didn’t say women are s--ts. He said they dress like s--ts. And he’s right. It’s a fact. 100 percent. He didn’t say all women, but a lot of them if you go to gyms nowadays. It’s just ridiculous. And I think a lot of us are over it.” She added, “The way to change that is by talking honestly about it.”

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In response to Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, who posted the most scathing rebuke of Gillis, calling him a “misogynist,” Kelly added, “Like a lot of men, usually those who have something to hide or feel guilty about it, he decided to be way too upfront about this issue.”

“Saying someone ‘looks like’ a wh--- is not the same as saying ‘You’re a wh---.’ Trust me, I’ve done both. And I know what the difference is.”

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