WATCH YOUR WORDS HBO Star Publicly Shames MAGA-Friendly ‘SNL’ Host A litany of famous faces have criticized Shane Gillis’s “misogynistic” monologue.

The Deuce star Emily Meade has joined a chorus of angry voices condemning comedian Shane Gillis.

Meade, 37, posted a brutal message for Gillis, 38, in the wake of the MAGA-friendly comedian’s controversial hosting stint on Saturday Night Live.

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In his monologue, Gillis–who was fired from the NBC comedy show in 2019–said women at the gym now dress like “wh---s.”

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long I didn’t know women just dress like wh---s now?” he said. “I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe it. Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts?”

Shane Gillis during the monologue on Saturday, October 10. NBC/Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty

His remarks have led to widespread outrage, with Meade joining a litany of critics on Tuesday.

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“Women dress like wh---s at the gym?” the HBO star said in her video, tagging Gillis. “OK, well, men dress like rapists just by wearing a T-shirt and jeans. So...”

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Gillis has been hit with several scathing comments after his material was deemed misogynistic, sexist, and dangerous.

Schitt’s Creek star and Emmy winner Dan Levy issued a fiery response, saying, “Women wearing short shorts to the gym does not make them wh--es. It makes the men calling them wh--es, misogynists. There’s a difference there.”

Saturday Night Live alum Ego Nwodim posted a photo of herself at the gym, writing, “Wh--e reporting for duty,” in a subtle slam against Gillis.

Shane Gillis has returned to "SNL" a handful of times since he was fired for racist remarks. NBC

Another alum, Cecily Strong, also posted a photo of her gym attire, sarcastically adding, “On my way to Pilates in my new sl--ty a-- orange shoes and rainbow socks. Might sell sex on the way not sure.”

Strong, the longest-serving female cast member on SNL, also condemned Gillis’s remarks in the wake of Cornell University’s rape case. “PS there was a gang rape at Cornell that maybe won’t count because the NY law says if you consent to drinking you consent to all that happens to you,” she wrote.

Today show host Jenna Bush Hager weighed in on the controversy, angrily responding, “Who is he to comment on women’s bodies? This perpetuates what is happening in our culture where people are commenting on women’s looks ad nauseam… and it’s not OK."

“If we want to be good role models for our children, stop talking about the way women look—period,” she said.

Saturday Night Live, Andrew Dismukes and Shane Gillis post-F bomb NBC

Actress Martha Plimpton said that Gillis “said some really f---ing stupid s--t live on air” and “deserves a spanking from his mama.” She also condemned SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels for allowing Gillis back on the show. “Lorne needs some more women in that room making decisions,” said the East of Eden star.

Gillis was fired as a cast member of Saturday Night Live in September 2019 just days after he was announced as one of three new cast members. Past clips from his podcasts showed him using racial slurs as well as homophobic and racist remarks.

Gillis’ latest appearance hosting the show was marked by other controversies, including an uncensored F-bomb and an early departure off set.

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