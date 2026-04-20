‘SNL’ Star Channels Most Famous Character to Honor Eddie Murphy

Mike Myers returned to his swamp-dwelling roots on Saturday, slipping back into his role as a green ogre to celebrate his Shrek co-star Eddie Murphy.

Myers, 62, made an unexpected entrance at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award ceremony—face painted green, trumpet-shaped ears in place—as he transformed into Shrek, the ogre he voices in the DreamWorks Animation franchise.

Transformed into Shrek, Mike Myers praised Eddie Murphy, who received the AFI’s life achievement award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, as “one of the greatest.” Daniel Cole/REUTERS

As laughter rippled through the crowd at his appearance, the comedian honored Murphy, 65, calling his portrayal of Donkey, Shrek’s talkative sidekick, a “masterpiece,” according to the Associated Press.

“None of Shrek’s success could have happened without Eddie Murphy,” Myers said, according to a video shared on Reddit. “Eddie’s character, Donkey, is a masterpiece, as is every character that Eddie has created over the years.”

Myers was an ‘SNL’ cast member from 1989 to 1995, while Murhpy was on the cast from 1980 to 1984. Daniel Cole/REUTERS

“Lovable, hilarious, joyous, vulnerable, and loyal, Eddie combines all of those in a tour de force,” Myers added, gushing over his fellow SNL alum and longtime friend.

The Austin Powers star went on to praise Murphy, who received the AFI’s life achievement award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, as “one of the greatest.”

“I’m going to get backstage and cry,” Murphy quipped during his speech. Daniel Cole/REUTERS

“I never got to work with Charlie Chaplin, I never got to work with Alec Guinness, I never got to work with Peter Sellers, but it is my absolute honor to say and be able to tell my kids that I got to work with Eddie Murphy,” the Canadian-American comedian said.

Along with Myers, a star-studded lineup paid tribute to Murphy during the ceremony, including Kevin Hart, Tracy Morgan, Kenan Thompson, Robert Townsend, Bill Burr, Arsenio Hall, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Martin Lawrence, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

‘Shrek’ was released in 2001 and has since spawned four sequels. REUTERS/DreamWorks Pictures

Director Spike Lee presented the Coming to America and Beverly Hills Cop star with the AFI award, saying, “Eddie made us laugh and made our nation feel better,” according to the Associated Press.

Murphy eventually hit the stage and, true to form, leaned into comedy, telling the crowd, “If you made me wait until I was 92, I would’ve came out here and said f--- everybody… and then I’d get down and s--t on the floor,” Entertainment Weekly reports.

Shifting to a more serious note, he said, “Seeing all of my family, all my kids, my beautiful wife, and seeing all the different people I worked with, I’m just really filled up. This is a special moment. I wish y’all could feel what I’m feeling, see what I’m seeing. I almost teared up. I’m going to get backstage and cry.”