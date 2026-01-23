‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost Expands His ‘Jeopardy’ Hosting Duties

Colin Jost will return to host the second season of Pop Culture Jeopardy!

The SNL star hosted the first season of the show, which originally aired on Prime Video, alongside the Travis Kelce game show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? and JB Smoove’s Buy It Now and Wish List Games. When the trivia series made the unprecedented move from Prime Video to Netflix in October, whether Jost would continue as host was uncertain. According to Deadline, Jost has signed on the dotted line.

The Jeopardy spinoff will continue to be executive-produced by the flagship’s showrunner, Michael Davies. Davies became Jeopardy’s permanent EP in 2022, taking over from Mike Richards as only the fourth EP in the show’s almost 60-year history.

The "Jeopardy!" franchise celebrated locking in Jost for the second season with a post to Instagram on Friday. Instagram/Pop Culture Jeopardy/Jeopardy

The second season of Pop Culture Jeopardy! will hit Netflix later in 2026. There has been no official announcement on whether the show’s first season will move to Netflix alongside its newest iteration.

On the show, teams of three compete to answer trivia questions about pop culture, including movies, TV, books, music, and social media. The first grand prize winner walked away with $300,000—and Jost picked up his first Emmy nod for Outstanding Host for a Game Show.

Some fans believed Jost planned to depart "SNL" when he first signed on to host "Pop Culture Jeopardy." NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Jost’s assumption of the hosting role on the show fueled rumors that the “Weekend Update” host may be planning to jump ship from SNL after Season 50, but those rumors evaporated when he and co-host Michael Che returned to the Update desk for the 51st season.