The comedian got candid about the one performance he wishes viewers could forget.

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If Saturday Night Live star Kam Patterson could scrub one sketch from the storied comedy show’s history, it would be his first.

Patterson, who made his SNL debut in the Season 51 premiere in October 2025, made the admission during an episode of Hot Ones Versus.

Appearing alongside castmates Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, and Veronika Slowikowska, Patterson was asked: “If you could permanently delete any sketch from your first year on the show, what would it be?”

Patterson and 'SNL' cast mate Tommy Brennan on 'Hot Ones Versus.' Screenshot

Patterson, 27, quickly responded, singling out his first appearance on “Weekend Update.”

“I enjoyed it, I liked doing it, but I think it got better,” he said.

In the sketch, Patterson is ostensibly brought out to discuss Sean “Diddy” Combs being sentenced to more than four years in prison for transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

Instead, he tells “Update” co-anchor Colin Jost that he’s been on SNL for “45 minutes now” and wants to know when he can “say the N-word?”

Kam Patterson makes his "Weekend Update" debut alongside co-anchor Colin Jost on Oct. 4, 2025. NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

The request drew laughs from both the audience and Jost, who questioned why Patterson wanted to use a racial slur on live television.

“You mean the word I say in my act 150 times before my second joke? Yes,” he replied. “When are y’all gonna let me loose? I feel like I’m shackled to this desk, man.”

As Jost explained to Patterson in the sketch, SNL is subject to FCC restrictions on broadcast language and could face a hefty fine if he swore.

“That’s fine, I’ll pay it,” Patterson responded. When Jost informed him that the fine was “like, half a million dollars,” Patterson suggested Jost pay instead.

Jost refused.

“Colin, I’m a stand-up comedian from Florida. Saying that word is what I do,” Patterson said. “Come on, bro. This is exactly what Jimmy Kimmel fought for.”

After some back-and-forth, Patterson pointed out that Jost’s “Weekend Update” co-anchor, Michael Che, “said it in 2016.”

“Yeah, but I’m grown,” Che interjected.

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After stumbling over a couple of lines, Patterson agreed to refrain from using the word—for now.

“I’ll hold off for now, but it’s like Jurassic Park,” Patterson warned Jost. “You can pile the fences up you want, but the dinosaur is still gonna get out.”

Patterson has made eight appearances on “Weekend Update” in his season and a half on the show, most recently as a Glee fan excited about the reboot—who, it turns out, knows nothing about Glee and is just doing what he’s told.

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