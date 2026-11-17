TOO REAL Why John Mulaney’s ‘SNL’ Sketch Lit the Internet on Fire The commercial parody didn’t just go viral. It started a movement. Jessica Neves/NBC

It’s now John Mulaney’s “thing.” When he makes an appearance at a venerable televised cultural institution, it inevitably becomes the best part of that show and perhaps even one of the best things it has ever produced.

Is John Mulaney going to present at an awards show? It will be the highlight of the night and lead to a social-media rally cry that he should have hosted that ceremony, and every ceremony, in fact, going forward in perpetuity. Is he appearing on a chat show? No guest has ever been more charming and funny, so all other bookings should be canceled. And when he returns to Saturday Night Live, where he formerly worked as a writer? It’s a crucial reminder of why the series has the potential to be so, so good.

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Host John Mulaney and Tommy Brennan during the Elder Care Product sketch on Saturday, November 14, 2026 Jessica Neves/NBC

So after Mulaney hosted last weekend’s episode, it’s not surprising that the loud consensus was that it wasn’t just the best episode of the season, but the best episode in years. But of all the standout comedy moments, it’s striking that the sketch that’s gotten the most reaction is a commercial parody for a service called “Sister.”

SNL sketches routinely go viral for being funny, especially when Mulaney hosts. (How many hundreds of times have you watched “Diner Lobster”?) But it’s a rare feat when the comedy strikes like a lightning bolt at the core of something that’s not just relatable, but deeply real for so many viewers. “Sister” didn’t just make people laugh; it stirred feelings. Complicated feelings. Conflicting feelings.

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In the sketch, Mulaney plays a man struggling to care for his aging father, but who also can’t afford a home health aide. Enter Sister, “a live-in 24/7 elder care provider that is completely free and also your sister.”

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“Now I don’t have to worry about my dad getting the attention and care that he needs, because my sister will do it. And I can get back to my life and the stuff I like to do,” Mulaney says. Another testimonial from Andrew Dismukes: “I love my mom more than anything. That doesn’t mean I want to help her in the bathroom. Sister doesn’t either, but she will. Whereas I won’t. That’s the Sister difference.”

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The sketch mines all-too-true details of many family dynamics: When a parent needs help, it’s the sister who sacrifices her own life to step up and provide all the care…often while brothers do nothing.

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