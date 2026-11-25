Shane Gillis’ ex, Grace Brassel, is back for seconds in a new interview right after torching him in an essay.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Shane Gillis, the comedian MAGA embraced after he was fired from Saturday Night Live for making offensive comments in 2019, is still being hammered by his ex-girlfriend, Grace Brassel.

Brassel, 27, who wrote a scathing essay for The Cut calling Gillis a “narcissist,” told Page Six she’s happy about the backlash to his SNL monologue last month.

“I wasn’t shocked by that at all. More shocked that it was such a lazy monologue,” she told the site. After the events described in her essay, which include being spoken to “like a dog,” and “remarkably cruel” comments disguised as jokes, Brassel said, “It’s been really strange seeing people hold him accountable.”

Brassel and Gillis dated for a year, which she recounted in an essay for The Cut this week. Stewart Cook/Disney via Getty Images

The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative for Gillis for comment. In response to Brassel’s essay, the comedian told the Daily Beast, “Grace and I had some good times together. Breakups are tough, and I wish her the best.”

Gillis, 38, admitted he knew he wasn’t likely to bring down the house with his October SNL monologue, telling Joe Rogan earlier this month, “The whole time—I was like, ‘Fellas, I’m giving you a solid C-minus of a monologue.”

He got attention of a different kind when he drew substantive backlash from celebrities, SNL cast members, alums, and some of the public for using part of the monologue to declare that “women dress like w--- es now” at the gym.

Play Video

The fitness influencer dated Gillis for a year from 2024 to 2025, after sending him a DM on Instagram. She moved to Philadelphia with him shortly after their relationship began, she wrote in her essay, and found herself “turning into a 25-year-old housewife, someone who cooked, cleaned, did the laundry, and waited for her man to come home from a long day at work. I never said I was capable of all that, but it felt like an expectation.”

During that time, Brassel said her physical and mental health suffered as Gillis’ “frat boy” lifestyle took a toll on her. Eventually she found out he was “sexting” another woman, prompting an outburst she wasn’t “proud of” (she at times punched a hole in their wall, threw her phone, and threw a chair. When Gillis brought her an “apology matcha,” she “chucked” it at the wall) and a long, drawn-out breakup that reverberated through his “toxic” fanbase.

Gillis told the Daily Beast in response to Brassel, "Breakups are tough." NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

“It came to a climax when I was recognized and shoved into a table at a bar in West Village, leaving a nasty bruise on my hip bone,” she wrote. “When I told Shane about it, he said to stop telling him stuff like that, or he would block me,” she wrote.

Brassel told Page Six that she doesn’t believe her account will hurt Gillis’ career. He’s “been riding a wild high for 2 and a half years,” she said. “I’m sure he will survive this and be fine.” Still, she added, “I wanted to share this to help other women and encourage people to stand up for themselves.”

Play Video

She also said she believes there’s a chance he may respond to her accusations at some point. “We shall see if he talks about it on his podcasts—time will tell!”

For now, Brassel said she is happy to be getting positive attention after being recognized, telling the site that since Gillis has been catching heat, “people come up to me in public and high-five me.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.