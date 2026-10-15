SO AWKWARD ‘SNL’ Star Cornered on MAGA-Friendly Host Controversy He muttered, “Oh, no,” when the interviewer asked about the whole affair.

Michael Che was squirming in his chair on Today while discussing Shane Gillis’ MAGA-coded Saturday Night Live monologue.

Comedian Gillis, 38, has been receiving major blowback after hosting SNL for the third time on Saturday. In his opening monologue, he said, “I haven’t been to the gym in so long I didn’t know women just dress like wh---s now?” before describing women’s athletic shorts and bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite having shaded Gillis on Sunday, Che, 43, froze up when Today host Laura Jarrett asked about the monologue. The “Weekend Update” co-anchor had posted a series of Instagram stories lamenting how the scandal will affect the press tour for his Oct. 13 Netflix stand-up special, Michael Che: Shot in Minnesota. And it turns out, he was spot on.

Shane Gillis during the monologue on Saturday, October 10. NBC/Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty

“Gotta do more press this week to promote the special...,” Che wrote on Instagram. “wonder what every f---ing questions gonna be about 🙄..thanks a lot shane.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Today, Che muttered, “Oh, no,” when Jarrett brought up Gillis. She asked for Che’s thoughts on the whole affair, clarifying, “You’ve seen the pushback.”

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“That’s comedy. It’s like, you think it’s funny, and then some people don’t,” Che said before lapsing into uncomfortable silence.

“Did you laugh at what he said?” Jarrett prompted.

“I was at cue cards, actually, thinking about what I was going to say that was going to make people upset,” Che joked. “So I didn’t even see it until, like, the next day.”

Che was the opposite of forthcoming while discussing Gillis. NBC

An evasive Che also said the chaos of SNL meant that, when he did see the monologue, he “didn’t think about it, honestly.”

“There’s so much going on,” he continued. “It’s really hard to see what everyone is doing, especially for me. I’m not what they call ‘good at my job,’ so I don’t pay attention to that.”

On “Update,” Che tells a lot of jokes that “go hard” after their subjects, Jarrett said. Che agreed.

“That’s why I can’t criticize anybody for swinging and missing because I’ve definitely swung and missed, too,” Che said. “I try to keep that heat off of me.”

Play Video

As the interview concluded, Che said he was surprised the conversation ended so quickly.

“You know what? Come back any time,” Jarrett said, then she quipped, “I have a lot more questions about Shane Gillis.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register